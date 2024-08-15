NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Miami Dolphins were one of three teams that almost traded for superstar edge rusher Matthew Judon. Atlanta ultimately traded for Judon but Miami and Chicago were also in deep talks with New England.

Judon is 32 years old and was traded because of a contract dispute with the Patriots. He has 66.5 career sacks and spent time with the Ravens when Anthony Weaver was there, so he would have been a scheme fit in Miami. In 2021, he had 12.5 sacks; in 2022, he had 15.5 sacks. Last season, Judon was limited to only four games due to injury.

The fact that Miami was interested is telling because if they had traded for Judon, they would have had to give him a multi-year contract. With Miami needing to extend Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips, it is interesting that they would be interested in adding another big-money player.