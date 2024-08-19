The Miami Dolphins’ injuries continue to mount in this training camp, and the news on two key contributors does not appear to be good. River Cracraft caught at touchdown Saturday evening vs Washington and immediately left the field. Per Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Cracraft sustained a significant upper-body injury that will cause him to miss some time. He did say it’s not season-ending, but it will be some time.

Reading between the lines there, one can guess River will start the season on the PUP list, meaning he has to miss at least the first four games of the season, but it sounds like he will miss much more than four and come back later this fall/winter. McDaniel also confirmed that Odell Beckham Jr will likely not practice this week, so his start of the regular season is in doubt.

Now, on to Cam Smith, who has a hamstring injury, and his status is week-to-week, which is a major blow to the Dolphins secondary and to Smith himself. Smith just returned to the Dolphins after missing the first few weeks of training camp, and after being back for less than one week, he is now on the shelf again, missing multiple weeks with another injury.

Because Smith is a second-round pick, he will make the Dolphins roster. However, due to his lack of experience, including not playing at all last year and now missing this entire training camp, getting him on the field in the regular season will be a challenge. This does open up a great opportunity for Isaiah Johnson, Storm Duck, and Jason Maitre to make this team, though.