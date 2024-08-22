Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by a Special Guest: Shawne Merriman, a former first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers and eight-year NFL veteran. Shawne talks about how Miami Dolphins fans can win a Tyreek Hill autographed jersey he is giving away as a prize in a contest he is running and his love for MMA. He then shares his thoughts on the Tua-Brian Flores situation, what it is like recovering from an Achilles injury, Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins offense. To close the show, Shawne discusses the AFC East this year and who may win the division. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

