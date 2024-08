The guys at SiriusXM NFL Radio on their annual training camp tour visited with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Here are a few interviews they conducted with Tua, Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, Chop Robinson, and Jevon Holland.

MUST LISTEN!!! Tua interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. pic.twitter.com/B6AkedK4BV — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2024

Tyreek Hill on SiriusXM NFL Radio pic.twitter.com/29AEOY4Cub — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2024

Jevón Holland on SiriusXM NFL Radio pic.twitter.com/V3lJEmshMj — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2024

Chop Robinson on SiriusXM NFL Radio pic.twitter.com/xEZWTaoPfl — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2024