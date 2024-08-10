The Dolphins have a lot to talk about after their first preseason game.

Many of the Dolphins performed well with their opportunities, and I will discuss the positives and negatives from week one.

The Rookies

The Dolphins rookies showed up in the first game against the Falcons, starting with Patrick McMorris. McMorris had eight tackles, two TFLs, and a pass deflection.

McMorris was all over the field and earned the game ball with his performance tonight. Next was Jaylen Wright, whose night will be remembered for the broken screen pass, turned 15-yard gain and the touchdown. Wright showed his speed, strength, and explosiveness, which fits in our offense.

Camp standout Malik Washington had a solid night without the stats to show. Washington displayed his willingness to block, had a good burst on the ground, and had a solid punt return. Lastly, Patrick Paul had a solid night, although he was against backups. Paul was a force and looked smooth in his first NFL game.

UDFAs

Isaiah Johnson, Storm Duck, and Jason Maitre all had a good night.

For these rookies, what matters is repetition; many more opportunities will come, and they need to run with them. The first preseason game is a good indication for many of these guys, succeeding under the lights and ultimately contributing to a gritty win.

Offensive Line

After another offensive line injury and Kion Smith’s injury, we are very close to seeing the same offensive line as last season thrown out there, which will not help Miami improve. The Dolphins look to get healthier and possibly add to the line, but the health of our offensive line is a concern. They played well tonight, and there are bright spots, but this is still our weakest link.

Quarterback Two

Simply put, Mike White and Skylar Thompson were terrible, combining for 121 yards on 12/33 completions with one touchdown and one interception. Both quarterbacks had bad balls that put their receivers in bad positions, and ultimately did not perform to a backup quarterback standard. The hope is they both get better over time, otherwise the Dolphins may need to look elsewhere before the start of the season. I would still like to see a quarterback not named Tua succeed under McDaniel’s system, but let’s hope Tua can stay healthy again.

Tannehill?

Physicality

I know it’s one game, and that’s a preseason game, yet the Dolphins’ defense already feels different. Even without the stars of this defense, the Dolphins held the Falcons to 13 points, 2/17 on third down and 1/3 in the red zone with two gritty goal line stands. Weaver showed a lot of disguised blitzes, and the team played with lots of energy.

Last Notes

Channing Tindall finally having a good game and looking like the linebacker drafted out of Georgia, his sack before half was the quickest I’ve seen him as a Dolphin.

Siran Neal had a good first quarter, forcing and recovering a fumble while also making a few tackles before injury.

Braylon Sanders and Willie Snead were lowlights, having dropped passes.

The Dolphins have a full tight end room, as Tanner Conner and Jody Fortson Jr highlighted today.

The new kickoff rule will take a while to get used to.

Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Mack, and Leonard Payne made some noise in the trenches.