Ladies and Gentlemen, Miami Dolphins Training Camp has ended after today’s joint practice against the Washington Commanders. From this point forward, the Dolphins will hold their practices daily, but they will be closed to the general public. No fans will be in attendance each day as they will hold their practices in private.

After so much anticipation leading up to it, I struggle to find things to feel good about.

It seems like injuries are mounting left and right with each passing day.

It’s not ideal for a team with multiple impact players coming into camp recovering from major procedures.

For example, nothing was expected from Jaelan Philips or Bradley Chubb to start the year, but more worrisome is that neither Odell Beckham nor Isaiah Wynn has suited up yet.

This has been a big surprise.

In addition to OBJ and Wynn, Aaron Brewer is hurt and on a week-to-week designation, which leaves a lot of uncertainty as to when he will actually return. Paired with Wynn’s inactivity, these absences leave us with two-fifths of our projected starting lineup out of action. Add that to the fact that Terron Armstead has yet to prove he can stay healthy for a full season, and there are mounting holes on the offensive line. Kion Smith was also lost for the season, further depleting depth.

We seem to be taking on water already, and the boat hasn’t left the dock.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jordan Poyer has been out for most of camp nursing a thumb injury, and now Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland are being held out of practice for undisclosed reasons. Add that to the fact that Cam Smith was already out for a portion of camp, and that’s our entire starting secondary dealing with something or having dealt with something already.

More water is weighing down our ship.

Sound familiar? All too well.

Yes, I know. It’s still early, and we still have some time before the season kicks off on September 8th, but for an already aging team with a very small window to capitalize on, these are all troubling signs.

Maybe the best news so far is that Training Camp has ended.

So grab a bucket.