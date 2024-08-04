The 2024 Miami Dolphins are stacked!

This year’s NFL Top 100 is blessed to have eight Miami Dolphins players, the second most of any other team (the San Francisco 49ers have nine).

Here are the Dolphins that made the NFL’s Top 100:

Tyreek Hill (no. 1) Jalen Ramsey (no. 25) Tua Tagovailoa (no. 36) Raheem Mostert (no. 60) Bradley Chubb (no. 62) Jaylen Waddle (no. 63) Jordan Poyer (no. 65) Terron Armstead (no. 67)

The Dolphins haven’t had a team this talented with such high expectations since the early 2000s. Specifically, from 2000 through 2003, under head coach Dave Wannstedt, the Dolphins had a strong roster featuring stars like Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, and Ricky Williams.

They made the playoffs in 2000 and 2001, with high hopes each year due to a solid defense and a strong running game; however, the team struggled in the playoffs, failing to advance past the divisional round. Not coincidentally, 2000 was the last time the Dolphins won a playoff game.

Having multiple players on this list does not guarantee success, but it sets the bar high. The expectations for the Dolphins this season are through the roof; fans are anticipating a deep playoff run and possibly even a Super Bowl appearance.

To add to these high expectations, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins agreed to a huge contract extension worth over $200 million. This deal secures his future with the team and shows the Dolphins’ commitment to building around their franchise QB.

Tua has proven to be the best quarterback the Dolphins have had since Dan Marino. His leadership and play-making abilities give the team the best chance to win right now.

Loyal fans, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the ride. The Dolphins haven’t had a team this talented in 25 or so years.

The excitement and anticipation are higher than the South Florida humidity in July.

Check your pulse!