Today marks 19 days until the Miami Dolphins kick off their season vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tonight, the Dolphins play the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game, one of which we may see some starters in action. The Dolphins will look for better play out of their backup quarterbacks, the ability to fill the offensive line, and their rookies to continue impressing. With that being said, I am going to talk about the best Dolphins to wear number 19.

The number 19 has little history with the Dolphins. The greatest players to wear it had short stints but made a name for themselves with the team. Currently, Skylar Thompson sports the number.

Brandon Marshall

The Dolphins acquired Brandon Marshall for two second-round picks and immediately impacted the team. Marshall produced two 1,000-yard seasons for the Dolphins and was then traded to the Chicago Bears. Marshall was not the most storied player in Dolphins history, but definitely the best to wear 19.

Ted Ginn Jr.

Ted Ginn was drafted ninth by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 draft. Ginn spent three years in Miami as a receiver and a pretty good kick returner. Ginn was a part of the “Wildcat” Miami Dolphins that won the division in 2008, which was his best season with the team. Ginn originally reported to camp as #11 but later changed to #19 to honor his dad. Ginn was an explosive player and had his ups and downs in Miami, but he went on to have a solid NFL career.

Jakeem Grant

Jakeem Grant is an explosive playmaker quite similar to Ted Ginn. Grant a sixth round pick out of Texas Tech had a six-year career in Miami often highlighted by big plays, dropped passes, and fumbles. Ultimately, the decision to put him on this list is due to the small pool of Dolphins to wear 19 and even fewer to wear it well. My most memorable moment with Grant was when he returned a kick vs. the Titans in the 2018 home opener, which happened to be my first NFL game and the longest game in NFL history.

19 days until this highly anticipated Dolphin’s season kicks off. Tonight, we will see #19 on the field as Skylar Thompson continues his battle vs Mike White for the backup quarterback. Let this article be a reminder that the current Dolphins team sports much better receivers than teams of the best and can look for contributions from all.