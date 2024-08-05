The Dolphins Choice for Who Starts at Right Guard and Left Guard is Obvious

If you are a fan of the Miami Dolphins, odds are you are concerned about the offensive line heading into the 2024 season.

We know the tackle spots are locked down with Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, as well as Kendall Lamm and rookie Patrick Paul, for depth.

The million-dollar question is who will start at right guard and left guard come Week 1 when Miami takes on Jacksonville.

The four most realistic options for these two guard spots are Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, Liam Eichenberg, and Jack Driscoll.

Let’s take a quick look at their resumes…

Robert Jones

25 years old

He has played in 32 games, Started 13

In 2023 Started five games for Miami

Lester Cotton

28 years old

He has played in 32 games, started 9

In 2023 Started five games for Miami

Liam Eichenberg

26 years old

He has played in 53 games, started 38

In 2023 he started 12 games for Miami

Jack Driscoll

27 years old

He has played 54 games, started 17

In 2023 he started one game for Philadelphia

So, it is not exactly Keith Simms, Larry Little, Bob Keuchenberg, and Ed Newman.

When you look at the four names Miami has competing for these two jobs, based on recent history, only two jump off the page as possible starters. To me, it’s Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg.

They are the only two names I trust out of the four to block for Tua. Now, I know what you’re saying: you trust those two? Well, I only have these four to pick from.

And looking at the free agent list of available offensive linemen on the market, there is nobody worth signing who is any better.

So, Dolphins fans can cry about it or come to terms with the fact these are the options and this is our reality.

I am actually a fan of Robert Jones. Now, I know he has his flaws, but in the run game, this guy is an above-average run blocker, so there is no fear there with him. As a pass blocker, he does struggle, but having started 13 games the past three seasons for Miami and 12 the past two seasons for Miami, I at least feel somewhat confident he will play at an adequate enough level. Hopefully, he will improve his pass protection with the more game reps he gets. Jones, I would expect to be the starting left guard for the Dolphins.

For the right guard, look for Liam Eichenberg to win that spot. He said recently in an interview that this is the position he is the most comfortable at, and I think that he will win the starting job. Liam has played literally every offensive line position since coming to Miami. He hasn’t played many or any of them well, but he has bounced around to say the least.

I think the fact Liam is in a contract year may motivate him some, and the fact he is pushing to start at right guard, the position he feels most comfortable at, tells me he knows his chance for the biggest payday after the season when he is a free agent is a right guard. So, I would pencil him in there as the starter and we call can hope for the best.

The other thing with Liam that gives me a little hope is last season he had zero business playing center as he had zero experience at the position before. Once Connor Williams went down, Liam “held his own” as best he could. Then, when he suffered a lower leg injury, knowing Miami had nobody else at the position, he played through extreme pain at a position he shouldn’t have been at and wasn’t terrible. He wasn’t great, but it could have been a lot worse.

Liam got my respect for that.

Yes, Isaiah Wynn will be in the mix, but for me, I can’t take him seriously. He missed his entire rookie season with an injury; then, in the following years, he played in 8, 10, 15, 7, and 7 games.

He can’t be depended on, and if the Dolphins try to depend on him and have him as a starter, they are foolish.

I mean, after being hurt in late October 2023, it’s August 2024, and he is already on the PUP list.

Heading into the 2024 season, the offensive line is the weakest position group on the team; there are questions already with new center Aaron Brewer and his ability to snap the ball. We know Terron Armstead has a long history of injury issues, and Austin Jackson has really only played one quality season since being drafted.

The Dolphins must not drop the ball with who they select to start at right guard and left guard.

To me, the choice is easy.

No month of training camp will change anything, as I think we need to go off past resumes and the level of trust they have built up in “real games” to make this decision.

Lester Cotton has been below average in pass protection and run blocking during his years in Miami.

Jack Driscoll has started 4 games in two seasons, and only one last season.

There isn’t the level of “trust” with them that there is with Jones and Eichenberg.

You have to play the hand you are dealt, and this is the best hand Miami has to play right now.