(SINCE THIS ARTICLE WAS WRITTEN, MIAMI ADDED A 5TH WR in GRANT DUBOSE: Click Here to Read More on him)

The calendar is about to turn to September. Everything not nailed down is becoming pumpkin-flavored, and there’s a morning crispness to the air as we race into football season. Okay, here in Florida, the morning air is still heavy, humid and smells like freshly-cut grass and , but you know what we mean.

The roster was trimmed to 53 yesterday, and although there will be a few waiver claims and signings over the next several days, we have a pretty good idea of what the team will look like, at least for the first month of the season.

In a move that raised a lot of eyebrows and blood pressure readings in the Miami fanbase, Miami only kept four wide receivers on cutdown day. Erik Ezukanma, an undeniably talented receiver, was cut following yet another preseason injury along with Braylon Sanders. Odell Beckham remained on PUP, and River Cracraft was placed on IR with a designation to return after four games.

The only four WRs remaining on Miami’s roster before any free agent signings are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, and Braxton Berrios. So what does this mean?

Takeaway #1: The Miami Dolphins really like Malik Washington.

This shouldn’t be surprising. Washington has received nothing but rave reviews and opened a lot of eyes during the preseason. He was electric every time he touched the ball and proved durable during the Washington game following a pass from Mike White that nearly got him decapitated.

Malik Washington has certainly lived up to his sleeper hype, and the Dolphins were enamored enough with the rookie to reward him with a roster spot.

Takeaway #2: The Dolphins Offense Might Be Cooking Up Something Special.

While they kept only four WRs, Miami also kept four TEs and five RBs. Normally, this wouldn’t mean a lot. However, a closer look at 2023 trends shows something interesting. Among RBs who ran at least 100 routes last year, the two RBs who lined up in the slot or on the boundary most often were De’Von Achane at 48.3% and Raheem Mostert at 39.3%.

This year, Miami not only added a natural receiving back in Jaylen Wright but also Jonnu Smith, one of the fastest TEs in the league who can catch…but, more importantly, can also block. If you want to get excited about the potential of Jonnu Smith in Miami’s offense, watch the Washington preseason game. He caught four passes, one of which was a pretty jet sweep, and was a punishing blocker in the run game.

So, while Miami might only have four WRs, they’ll certainly have at least seven viable receivers for Week One. More importantly, they’re going to be able to show a variety of looks from 12, 22, and 21 personnel groupings.

There have long been rumblings about “positionless football” as it relates to WR, RB, and TE, and Mike McDaniel might be cooking up something special for the start of 2024 that will turn the rumbling into a roar.