The Dolphins Signing Tim Boyle is a Confusing Acquisition

Tim Boyle? Really?

Of all the quarterbacks released this week, Miami zeroed in on Tim Boyle?! Question: Why?

Was it his 0-5 record as a starter that got them excited?

Was it his four touchdown passes to 12 interceptions that made them think there was something to work with here?

Was it that he is best friends with Aaron Rodgers (which he is, by the way), which Miami found attractive about him?

Was it the “fail mary” he threw vs. Miami on Black Friday last season?

And usually, with a third quarterback, someone you’re stashing on the practice squad, you want a young player you can develop and hope someday, maybe, he can be your #2 and backup quarterback. Well, Tim Boyle turns 30 in about a month on October 3rd. Hardly young or someone to develop. And not a backup quarterback in this league.

I know, I know some of you are reading this and thinking, it’s a third quarterback. Who cares? Miami’s season is over if he has to see the field and play.

And yes, I agree.

Also, to be clear, if you think Miami signed him to get info on the Jets, remember the Jets cut him late last year, and he then signed with Houston and was with Houston in this training camp. So he has no info on the Jets to share with Miami. And Miami and the Jets play for the first time in December as well!

But the more significant point is being missed here. In that, it’s a dumb decision.

It’s a small decision and a dumb decision. And if you can’t get the small decisions right, how can we expect the powers that be to get the big decisions right?

It is a valid question for an organization that hasn’t won a playoff game in 24 years.

They don’t get the benefit of the doubt as they haven’t done anything to earn that.

No Dolphins fan should lose sleep over Miami signing Tim Boyle; I understand it’s not that big of a deal in the big picture (and you should be losing sleep over the offensive line).

But the fact is that bad decisions, no matter how small, shouldn’t be ignored either.