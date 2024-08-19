Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest Miami Dolphins news. To start, Mike talks about the long injury list of current Dolphins players. With River Cracraft being out for most of the season, Braylon Sanders out week-to-week, and no time frame for the return of OBJ, the Dolphins’ wide receiver room has been decimated. Also, Cam Smith injured his hamstring, which is week-to-week, and Mike talks about how that plays into the chances of Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson, and Jason Maitre making this team. The Dolphins placed two players on IR, released Salvon Ahmed, and signed four new players. Also, Tua vs Brian Flores is the story that just won’t die. Tua gave his side of the story and brought this back into the forefront of the media news cycle. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

