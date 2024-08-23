The Miami Dolphins play their final preseason game of 2024 on Friday. Shortly thereafter, the team will begin the process of paring its roster down to 53 men. Who makes the cut? Who misses out? Aaron and Josh are back to discuss these questions, preview the game, and touch on who they’d really like to see make the roster on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

