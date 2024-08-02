With Tua Tagovailoa’s contract extension a done deal, the Miami Dolphins are getting into the groove of training camp and, thus far, all is going fairly smoothly. Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the narratives developing in the early stages of camp and look ahead to the team’s joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons. All this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

