The Miami Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster is set! Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all of the surprises, shocks, and head-scratchers. They take a look at where the biggest question marks are for the team and then look ahead at what moves may still be to come ahead of the official start of the NFL season next week. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!
