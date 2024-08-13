The Miami Dolphins received some very good news on Monday; Jaelan Phillips is being activated off the PUP list. This provides a huge lift to the team’s new look defense. While it’s not a certainty that he’ll be ready to go for the season opener, it does indicate that he’s going to be back in action much sooner than some had previously thought. In other news, Odell Beckham is considered “week-to-week.” What exactly does that mean? Aaron and Josh are back to discuss both players plus they’ll look back at the Dolphins’ preseason opener and the mixed bag of performances that were both encouraging and discouraging. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

