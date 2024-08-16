Josh is out tonight, and Mike is filling in, joining Aaron the Brain on tonight’s episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show. Aaron and Mike discuss the latest injury news the Dolphins are navigating. They also go over their level of concern with the Dolphins’ offensive line entering the season and discuss if anything can be done for Miami to address the matter. Then, the guys have a conversation about Miami’s backup quarterback situation and what they would like to see this week when Miami plays Washington in the second preseason game. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

For more Miami Dolphins content, be sure to check out DolphinsTalk Xtra at Patreon.com/DolphinsTalk!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Mike Florio, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Kim Bokamper, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Joe Fortenbaugh, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST