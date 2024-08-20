The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Commanders 13-6 in their second preseason game and learned more about several players who are competing for the last few roster spots. Unfortunately, they also picked up a few more injuries, including one to River Cracraft that seems likely to land him on the IR to start the season. Aaron and Josh are back to discuss all of this and more on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

