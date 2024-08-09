Aaron and Josh are back to discuss Tyreek Hill’s restructured deal and the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Falcons. Who are they most excited to see? What, if anything, will we learn? All this and the usual tomfoolery on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

For a bonus audio segment, visit Patreon.com/DolphinsTalk and subscribe to DolphinsTalk Xtra!

SUBSCRIBE!

FOLLOW US!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE