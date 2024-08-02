Every season is a new opportunity.

This rings true for the entire league, but it always hits a little differently down here.

Since the 1984 season, we haven’t been to the Super Bowl, an honor bestowed on just two teams to compete for immortality. That’s 40 years of the same expectation with no end result.

Maybe expectations are hard to come by. Maybe hope is hard to maintain?

All I know is that this is, by far, my favorite pastime.

And it’s not even football. It’s not the X’s or the O’s. It’s not the personnel or the scheme. At this point, the mantra that “This Is The Year” rings louder than anything else. It’s almost as if it’s the last rung on the rope.

To be completely honest, it’s comparable to rooting for an antagonist who has no shot at success. It’s a naive belief that anything is possible, just like when you are a child and everything seems attainable no matter the difficulty. At least, that’s what it feels like.

However, this is what Miami Dolphin Fandom is all about for the Generation that wasn’t around in the 70s or early 80s. And as much as I sound like a masochist, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

OK, I would.

But come on, how gratifying is it eventually going to be for all the real diehards to finally bask in the glory of it all?! All of our steadfast belief is paying fruitful dividends, all of our dreams are fulfilled. It seems so unreachable, but …

Allow yourself to entertain it.

To feel it.

To accept it.

Sometimes, even when unforeseen, the antagonist comes out on top.

So let’s do it …

“This Is The Year!!!”

Unless it’s not.

Then the same rings true next year.