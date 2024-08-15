The Miami Dolphins held their one and only joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. It was open to the public and one of our little birdies was on site. Here are his notes below.
NOT PRACTICING TODAY: Jaylen Waddle, Aaron Brewer, Jeff Wilson, Benito JonesTanner Connor, Jordan Poyer, Ethan Bonner, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, Anthony Walker, and Anthony Schwartz
Kendall Fuller wore the Orange Jersey today. (He was practicing vs his former team who he played with last season)
Tua had Tyreek Hill on a deep pass, but he overthrew him
Miami’s Offensive line was struggling to slow down the Washington pass rush all day
Jonathan Allen was getting through the interior of Miami’s offensive line with ease most of the day
Tua was under constant pressure all day when Miami’s first string offensive line was on the field
Dolphins LG Robert Jones had a lot of trouble blocking Jonathan Allen on the day
Jaelan Phillips participated again in practice, but not in the 11 on 11’s
Mike White hit Durham Smythe for a red zone touchdown
Ogbah had a tackle for a loss on a Brian Robinson run
Skylar Thompson hit Erik Ezukanma for a red zone touchdown but Ezukanma dropped an easy ball
Marcus Maye intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass that was tipped
Raheem Mostert had a decent sized run for a good gain up the middle
Mostert caught a red zone touchdown from Tua
Skylar Thompson hit Tyreek Hill for a big gain over the middle
A Tua pass to Tyreek in the endzone was broken up by a Washington defender
Kader Kohou had good pressure on Jayden Daniels on a blitz
Dolphins Rookie LT did a good job in the one-on-one drills vs Washington
Tua hit River Cracraft for a 5-yard touchdown
Jayden Daniels hit Jamison Crowder for a touchdown with Dolphins Safety Patrick McMorris in coverage
Jayden Daniels hit Luke McCaffrey for a 8 yard TD with Storm Duck in coverage
Dolphins DT Neville Gallimore stopped Washington RB Chris Rodriguez for a loss on the play
Jonnu Smith on a running play went for a very small gain
Cam Smith had great coverage on a deep pass thrown by Jayden Daniels
Washington QB Jayden Daniels hit John Bates who beat Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell in coverage
Dolphins rookie undrafted CB Isaiah Johnson broke up a pass
Achane had a short run that was stopped short of the goal line
Liam Eichenberg and Daron Payne of Washington got into a shoving match
Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller had an interception on a Jayden Daniels pass
Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin on a pass that went for a touchdown with Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller in coverage.
Washington LB Bo Bauer had to be removed from the field on a cart with an injury
Does Chubb have a Future in Miami in Light of Miami’s Interest in Judon?