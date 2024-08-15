The Miami Dolphins held their one and only joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. It was open to the public and one of our little birdies was on site. Here are his notes below.

NOT PRACTICING TODAY: Jaylen Waddle, Aaron Brewer, Jeff Wilson, Benito JonesTanner Connor, Jordan Poyer, Ethan Bonner, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, Anthony Walker, and Anthony Schwartz

Kendall Fuller wore the Orange Jersey today. (He was practicing vs his former team who he played with last season)

Tua had Tyreek Hill on a deep pass, but he overthrew him

Miami’s Offensive line was struggling to slow down the Washington pass rush all day

Jonathan Allen was getting through the interior of Miami’s offensive line with ease most of the day

Tua was under constant pressure all day when Miami’s first string offensive line was on the field

Dolphins LG Robert Jones had a lot of trouble blocking Jonathan Allen on the day

Jaelan Phillips participated again in practice, but not in the 11 on 11’s

Mike White hit Durham Smythe for a red zone touchdown

Ogbah had a tackle for a loss on a Brian Robinson run

Skylar Thompson hit Erik Ezukanma for a red zone touchdown but Ezukanma dropped an easy ball

Marcus Maye intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass that was tipped

Raheem Mostert had a decent sized run for a good gain up the middle

Mostert caught a red zone touchdown from Tua

Skylar Thompson hit Tyreek Hill for a big gain over the middle

A Tua pass to Tyreek in the endzone was broken up by a Washington defender

Kader Kohou had good pressure on Jayden Daniels on a blitz

Dolphins Rookie LT did a good job in the one-on-one drills vs Washington

Tua hit River Cracraft for a 5-yard touchdown

Jayden Daniels hit Jamison Crowder for a touchdown with Dolphins Safety Patrick McMorris in coverage

Jayden Daniels hit Luke McCaffrey for a 8 yard TD with Storm Duck in coverage

Dolphins DT Neville Gallimore stopped Washington RB Chris Rodriguez for a loss on the play

Jonnu Smith on a running play went for a very small gain

Cam Smith had great coverage on a deep pass thrown by Jayden Daniels

Washington QB Jayden Daniels hit John Bates who beat Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell in coverage

Dolphins rookie undrafted CB Isaiah Johnson broke up a pass

Achane had a short run that was stopped short of the goal line

Liam Eichenberg and Daron Payne of Washington got into a shoving match

Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller had an interception on a Jayden Daniels pass

Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin on a pass that went for a touchdown with Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller in coverage.

Washington LB Bo Bauer had to be removed from the field on a cart with an injury