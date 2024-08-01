The Miami Dolphins held another training camp practice on Thursday, August 1st. After the last two practices being in pads this one was not in pads.

Practice Notes from Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald

Tagovailoa beat Ethan Bonner for a nifty 10-yard sideline completion to Jaylen Waddle. He also hit Julian Hill on a 34-yard TD throw in what appeared to be a busted coverage; Kendall Lamm had good protection on the play against Bell.

Late in practice, Tagovailoa hit Waddle in the back of the end zone; Ethan Bonner was beaten on the play. But Quinton Bell might have had a sack on the play.

Tagovailoa then hit De’Von Achane for another TD later in red zone drills; nobody was close to the Dolphins running back. And Tagovailoa hit Ja’Quan Burton another TD in red zone drills.

Tagovailoa targeted Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey three times in the final minute of practice and connected on two of them, including one for a long Jaylen Waddle touchdown.

Here’s how those three plays went: Ramsey prevented a completion from Tagovailoa to River Cracraft during the final 30 seconds of practice. But then Tagovailoa nailed a terrific throw to Cracraft, who beat Ramsey on the crossing pattern.

And then Tagovailoa hit Waddle on a splendid 43-yard pass in the final 10 seconds of practice, beating Ramsey.

One more note on the Dolphins’ QB: Tagovailoa, who lost weight, should theoretically be better on quarterback scrambles this year. He ran up the middle for a first down on a 3rd and 5.

Quick observation of receiver Willie Snead Jr., who signed on Wednesday: He doesn’t seem as explosive or move as well as earlier in career. Mike White completed a 10-yard pass to him in one sequence.

Several Dolphins weren’t seen at practice: running back Salvon Ahmed, cornerback Cam Smith, linebackers Anthony Walker, safety Jordan Poyer, receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore.

Smith has a lower body injury and is expected back at some point in August, per Mike McDaniel. Smith has been alternating practice days. Terron Armstead was limited to individual drills; he was sprinting on the far field while players practiced on the other field.

De’Von Achane wore the orange jersey awarded to the player who stood out most from the previous practice session.

Bonner had a tough day after a strong first week of camp.

Former Bills cornerback Siran Neal intercepted a Skylar Thompson pass to Malik Washington in 1 on 1 drills.

Also in 1 on 1s, Hill beat Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown on a throw from Tagovailoa. But Ramsey also punched the ball away from Hill in another sequence, preventing a touchdown.

Jaelan Phillips is running full speed in his rehab work. Bradley Chubb has been watching practice but hasn’t been spotted doing any running, at least not during the time when reporters can watch.

Wisconsin rookie cornerback Jason Maitre continues to have some good moments. He tackled River Cracraft short of the end zone on a Skylar Thompson throw in red zone drills.

In 11 on 11 drills, Raheem Mostert turned the corner on a long run. His snaps are being monitored in camp

Emmanuel Ogbah snuffed out a Waddle on an end-around for a short gain. Ogbah continues a very good camp.

Rookie fifth-round pick Washington couldn’t hold onto a low pass from Thompson.

Teair Tart snuffed out a Jaylen Wright run for a short gain. Tart and Benito Jones remain in competition for the starting nose tackle job; that battle remains too close to call.

A 15-yard bullet from Tagovalioa to Hill was nullified by an illegal shift.

Achane burst up the middle for a sizable gain. Rob Jones and Kendall Lamm had solid blocks on the play.

While some other veterans sit out practice as part of a team-authorized maintanence program, Ramsey has participated consistently in 11 on 11 drills and runs to plays even away from him.

Chris Brooks had a nice inside zone run. He’s had a generally quiet camp.

Jevon Holland sacked Tagovailoa on a blitz, but there was a holding penalty on the defense.

False starts were a problem on Thursday; Lamm had one of them. Anthony Weaver experimented with several blitz packages, which caused some of the issues with false starts.

Mo Kamara sacked Mike White during 11 on 11 work. The rookie pass rusher continues to flash.

Nik Needham broke up a White pass to Washington, who hasn’t distinguished himself so far.

Curtis Bolton tackled Wright close to the line of scrimmage for a short gain on a run. Bolton has flashed since joining the team last week.

Thompson’s accuracy remains hit and miss. He was way off on a sideline throw to Achane but also delivered several nice throws, including a sideline pattern to River Cracraft.

Jason Sanders connected on two field goals in the 28-yard range. But Ramsey nearly blocked one of them.

Jeff Wilson Jr., who limped off Tuesday, was back at practice. Jonathan Harris limited him to no gain on one 3rd down run.

Da’Shawn Hand and Chop Robinson shared a sack on Thompson, who couldn’t find an open receiver. Robinson continues to flash as a pass rusher but must show he’s trustworthy setting the edge in the run game.

Jody Fortson Jr., the former Chiefs tight end, dropped a pass. Fortson hasn’t had particularly strong start to camp.

Quinton Bell beat Lamm for a sack. Bell, who had the clear edge in his matchup with Lamm on Thursday, continues to make a case for a significant role in September.

Achane committed a holding penalty.

On a throw from Mike White, River Cracraft caught a pass that initially bounced off his chest. Cracraft’s hands remain a reliable asset.

Rob Jones and Lamm had a nice block on a sizable run by Raheem Mostert. Jones has had a very good camp in his bid for a starting job at guard.

Mike White misfired on a pass to Tanner Conner in red zone drills.

Duke Riley tackled Wilson for a loss on a running play in red zone drills.

Chris Perkins South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kicker Jason Sanders, who has booted the Dolphins into the playoffs each of the last two seasons, had a 3-for-3 session to open practice, hitting from 35, 44 and 43 yards.

Tagovailoa hit tight end Julian Hill on a 34-yard touchdown reception during 11-on-11 drills. It appeared to be a blown coverage because no one was close to Hill, who has had a decent camp.

In the first session of 1-on-1s featuring wide receivers vs. cornerbacks, which saw quarterbacks Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson throwing from the 10-yard line, it was fairly even. Highlights include cornerback Ramsey punching the ball out from Tyreek Hill and breaking up a pass against Waddle. Tyreek Hill beat Ramsey for a touchdown, and River Cracraft had a nice touchdown against Siran Neal. Anthony Schwartz also had a touchdown reception against Neal.

In the first session of 1-on-1s between running backs and tight ends vs. safeties and linebackers, it appeared the defense had the edge. Highlights included safety Marcus Maye’s one-handed interception defending tight end Julian Hill; safety Jordan Colbert’s defense of tight end Hayden Rucci on a poorly thrown pass; tight end Jody Fortson Jr.’s nice jumping grab in the back of the end zone against safety Patrick McMorris; quarterback Mike White overthrew running back Raheem Mostert in the end zone vs. linebacker Duke Riley; tight end Durham Smythe got open, but then fell in the end zone while being defended by safety Elijah Campbell.

Ramsey, the future Hall of Famer, is indeed being used as a chess piece. I’d invite those at practices to pay attention to where he lines up.

Kicker Jason Sanders converted two 28-yard field goals in a session that featured a single offensive play from the 10-yard line. Both passes were incomplete.

Tagovailoa had a nice blitz read and pass to Waddle against CB Ethan Bonner. Waddle has been amazingly consistent (and good) so far in camp.

CB Ramsey would have gotten a hand on Tagovailoa on a blitz and might have had the sack. Ramsey, who only has 2.0 career sacks, was asking/begging for the sack call from officials.

S Nik Needham had a nice pass breakup against rookie wide receiver Malik Washington. Needham has had a decent camp so far, and he and Campbell could be ahead of fellow safety Maye and behind starters Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer;

Holland had a sack on Tagovailoa was negated by holding by on the defense. Penalties were at a minimum Thursday.

Edge Quinton Bell had a nice stop on RB Chris Brooks in 11-on-11s (a reminder that players weren’t wearing pads). Bell is having a nice camp. He had a sack on Tagovailoa later in practice.

Tyreek Hill had a nice 20-yard reception on the left side of the field against Kader Kohou. Hill appears to be in midseason form already.

LT Terron Armstead, wearing a sleeve on his right leg, was doing conditioning drills during the first set of 11-on-11s. Armstead hasn’t yet had a full training camp practice.

Rookie edge Chop Robinson is playing both sides of the defensive line and still doing well. He’s been one of the best performers in camp regardless of experience level.

Defensive linemen Benito Jones and Zach Sieler sacked Tagovailoa before a long pass to Hill. It’s been a slow camp for the interior defensive line.

Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah stopped Waddle for a 5-yard loss on a reverse. Ogbah, who has had a strong camp, sniffed out the play from the beginning.