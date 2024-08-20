The Miami Dolphins have been looking for a number three wide receiver this year. It was a weakness at the end of last year when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were hurt and not 100%.

The Dolphins struggled to find someone to step.

Yes, the Dolphins need more production from the tight end position and can also use their running backs more in the passing game, but what if Hill and Waddle go down, and who will step up?

The Dolphins signed Odell Beckham, and I don’t know what is going on with him, but I get the sense he will stay on the PUP list when the season starts.

River Cracraft just went down with an injury, and who knows if he will be back this year. Plus, he didn’t step up last year.

Braxton Barrios is more of a returner; honestly, I don’t see him stepping up. He dropped a sure touchdown last week but didn’t produce as the season went on. Malik Washington is a rookie who could step, but he’s also learning the game.

What can you expect from him?

This brings me to Erik Ezukanma. He is in his 3rd season and had a terrific preseason his rookie year, but was inactive during the season. Last year, he played in the first two games of the season and was used on end-around and other plays, but then he was done for the season as an old injury from college reoccurred.

I felt terrible that it happened because he looked like he was going to start establishing himself, and it would have been interesting if he had made a difference last year down the stretch. However, this year, he has been inconsistent. He has had some drops in camp, and last week, I read that he dropped a wide-open pass. He also has missed time with injury.

There was talk of him falling behind on the depth chart, and then he played a good game against the Washington Commanders in the second preseason game and showed flashes from his rookie season in camp two years ago. That’s the player the Dolphins need.

With question about whether Cracraft and Beckham going to play this year, the Dolphins need him to step in the last week of camp and the final preseason game. This is his and, frankly, his last opportunity with the Dolphins. He will most likely be on the roster because of injuries, so he has to make the most of this chance.

It’s a chance to revitalize his career. He also has an opportunity to be a contributor on offense and get some meaningful snaps during the season, like the first two games last year. If not, the Dolphins have to find someone.

The Dolphins have had a couple of underwhelming drafts over the last couple of years, and Ekukanma is part of that group. The Dolphins are going to make a better effort to use the tight ends and running backs in the passing game, but like I said, they need a third receiver to step in case Hill and Waddle go down or aren’t 100%.

The opportunity is there for Ezukanma; now, it’s time to break through and take advantage of it or take a hike.