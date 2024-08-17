During the Patriots preseason game on Thursday evening, the local New England broadcast booth let it slip that Tom Brady will be back in New England with FOX to call the Week 5 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots in Foxborough. Even though the game is between two AFC Teams, FOX is broadcasting it, and it is the one chance this season to have FOX have Brady call a game in New England, which will bring a lot of attention to the broadcast.

Brady played 20 seasons with the Patriots and led them to six Super Bowl Championships. Brady signed a 10-year contract with FOX to call games for $375 million. This will be his first season calling games as the lead announcer, with Kevin Burkhardt as the play-by-play man.

And this is now confirmed tonight on the Pats preseason game. Brady calling Miami vs Pats Week 5 on FOX https://t.co/3V1cKFuXnv — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 16, 2024