The Miami Dolphins coaching staff must reduce their roster to 53 players by Tuesday, August 27th, at 4:00 PM. Many Tough decisions loom, and some difficult decisions will be made.

Quarterback

The Dolphins have leaned on keeping three quarterbacks in recent years, yet this year could be different. Mike White and Skylar Thompson have been subpar, but I will give Thompson the edge. He has moved the offense better and is the younger, cheaper option. The Dolphins would save $3.5 million in cap space by releasing Mike White, allowing them to keep another player elsewhere. I expect both to make the roster but with that said a decision will be made.

Jeff Wilson vs Chris Brooks

Wilson has been there for Miami and has been reliable, yet the Dolphins may look towards Brooks, who has the physicality and necessary skills to be a power back. He is once again the younger, cheaper option and has shown many flashes in the preseason and the regular season last year.

Tight End

The Dolphins have six tight ends who can play on NFL rosters and have all shown promise this preseason. In addition, tight ends coach Jon Embree has a great room to coach. Against the Bucs, it was Hayden Rucci; against the Falcons, it was Tanner Conner; and in camp, Jonnu Smith and Julian Hill have been good. The Dolphins also have Jody Fortson Jr., a big, physical tight end with a lot of talent. Durham Smythe is also here to stay. Expect the Dolphins to cut down to three, maybe four tight ends in a difficult decision.

Defensive Back

The rookies, Storm Duck, Patrick McMorris, Jason Maitre, and Isaiah Johnson, have ultimately made this decision difficult. These players have played well enough to earn a roster spot, yet with the Dolphins’ talent at defensive back, it is a hard spot to make the team. Siran Neal‘s contributions to special teams expect him to be rostered. Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner are the other two that toughens the decision, with Smith dealing with injury he could see his way on to the PUP, while the others may go to the practice squad.

These are just the toughest decisions the Dolphins will make; many more decisions will be made that can shock us all. The Dolphins have a lot of talent that won’t make the team, and many others have had unfortunate injury luck.

The Dolphins’ cut to 53 will be entertaining and possibly heartbreaking for those who have fallen in love with players throughout the summer. Dropping to 53 is the last step before the Dolphins began their quest for the Lombardi Trophy.