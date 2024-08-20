During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa calls out former head coach and current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on his mistreatment, saying quote: “You have a terrible person that’s telling you things that you don’t want to hear or that you probably shouldn’t be hearing, you’re going to start to believe that about yourself.” Colin Cowherd reacts to Tua’s comments, explaining how this further proves Flores is a true “Belichick guy” and not in a positive way.