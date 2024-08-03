Confidence is the most important thing for an athlete.

Confidence is something that successful players carry, sometimes mistaken for cockiness, but if backed up on the field is applauded.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten his swagger back.

Tua looks confident and ready to take his next step as an elite player. My critique on Tua has always been his motor; I have often seen him as the laidback type who says all the right things, but when your head coach has no belief in you, it is hard to have confidence in yourself. But the confident Tua from Alabama has returned after his controversial “Show me the Money!!!” when addressing the fans at camp.

Well, I liked it, and I liked everything Tua did since the start of camp. On SiriusXM radio Thursday, Tua said, “It’s cool to be friendly… if you’re not helping me get to where we need to be as a team, we don’t need you, and if I can’t tell you that, get out. It’s plain and simple.”

MUST LISTEN!!! Tua interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. pic.twitter.com/B6AkedK4BV — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) August 1, 2024

I love this: Tua is evolving and becoming a leader and a confident one. Tua is becoming the guy that his current critics wanted to tank for.

Tua is becoming a professional, but not just on the field. This next step forward as a leader will take the Dolphins over the top.

Holding his teammates accountable, leading yet still being Tua; he is a fun, confident quarterback who has battled through all the adversity possible.

Tua is a guy that is hard not to like, he says the right things, makes the right plays, and continues to develop. Hearing his teammates excited about his contract and seeing his ranking in the NFL top 100 tells me all I need to know, but now he needs to win.

This takes me back to his confidence and his will to be great. My favorite part of his interview is when he states that all he cares about is what he thinks about himself. Who cares what others think? Just go out and do your job.

“Heavy is the crown.” Tua is the highest-paid man in the room now, and it’s his responsibility to take control of the team, bear the weight of the media, and get us to the Super Bowl.

I encourage all Dolphins fans to listen to the interview and see how far Tua has become, listen to his leadership, and listen to his confidence. It is exciting, and Tua is saying all the right things while balling out on the field. If Tua continues to develop into this role of his career, I am excited to see where he goes, and Miami’s +200 odds to win the East sound really good to me.