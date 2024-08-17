Miami Dolphins superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is dressed and taking snaps in pregame warmups from Liam Eichenberg, and he appears to be ready to play tonight. Of course he may just be going through pregame warmups, still to be determined if he actually takes a snap in the game.

Dolphins rookie RB Jaylen Wright is not dressed and will not be playing vs Washington this evening.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are not dressed at this time and are not expected to play.

New Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller is dressed and looks to be playing vs his old team.

Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane are dressed and will play, Salvon Ahmed will not be playing tonight.

Tanner Connor and Jody Fortson both will not play tonight due to injuries.