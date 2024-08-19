Tua vs. Brian Flores is the story that will never die. In an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show, Tua finally opened up and gave his side of the story, and it did not paint Brian Flores in a good light.

Below is the video of Tua discussing Brian Flores and their relationship when Flores was the head coach in Miami. Under that video is Brian Flores, the season after he left Miami, discussing how he and Tua had a good relationship and no issues.

Who do you believe?

The answer is simple: Tua is the truthful one here.

Everyone from Bill Belichick’s coaching tree has the same issue once they leave New England. They think they can go to their new team, which they are in charge of, and act like a dictator like Bill did in New England. They act like hardasses on the players and treat everyone as if they are beneath them.

And it never works out.

Hell, in 2021, Flores stopped talking to his coaching around Thanksgiving until the end of the season. Undoubtedly, he was on that Belichick “Power Trip” when he was the Dolphins head coach.

But that power trip doesn’t work for everyone. It works for Belichick cause he has a ring for damn near every finger, but that is the only reason it worked for him. For Bill O’Brien, Josh McDaniels, Brian Flores, Charlie Weiss, and Romeo Crenell (to name a few), it doesn’t work out.

Flores took the military approach in that he would tear Tua (and, it sounds like, other Dolphins players) down and build them back up in his image. One problem: this isn’t the military. It’s a football team.

You aren’t dealing with young adults who signed up to be in the military; you are dealing with jocks and football players.

Maybe that stuff worked in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. But in 2020, it didn’t.

The other takeaway from Tua’s comments today in this interview is this: how the hell is Chris Grier still employed by the Miami Dolphins?

I know what he has done in recent years. If you look at it in a vacuum, Trading for Hill, drafting Waddle, drafting Phillips, trading for Chubb, and such are all good.

But Chris Grier created this entire Flores vs Tua situation.

He hired Brian Flores, who didn’t share his vision of “tanking” and wasn’t on board with drafting Tua, which Grier did.

What kind of general manager would do that? And yes, Chris Grier hired Brian Flores; don’t try to pin this on Stephen Ross.

Mr. Ross doesn’t know the Patriots’ linebackers coach, nor did he have a previous relationship with Flores as Chris Grier did.

Did Chris Grier do any due diligence? Or did he give his friend a job and figure they would “wing it” and figure everything out later?

And when this entire thing blew up as it did a few years back, how did Grier survive all of this and stay employed by the Dolphins?

You would think this would be a fireable offense since he created a mess.

Some people will say that Chris Grier was correct all along, and look at Tua now. Yeah, that isn’t the point, though (and a reminder he was on the boat trying to recruit Tom Brady to come to Miami, which caused Miami to lose draft picks for tampering).

He should have hired a head coach who was on board with Tua and wanted to coach him, knowing that is who they would draft and not waste the first two years of Tua’s NFL career. Imagine where the Dolphins might be today if that had happened.

Not hire a guy who wasn’t on board and thinking, “oh, it will all work itself out and be fine.”

It didn’t work itself out; it wasn’t fine.

Either way, hopefully, with Tua finally speaking on the matter, this story will be put to bed, and everyone can move on. Digging up the past repeatedly is never healthy for a football organization, especially when it’s dirty laundry like this.