The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held their first joint practice on Tuesday. Yes, there was a brawl in the middle of practice, but other than that things were ho-hum for the most part. The Dolphins’ defense played very well, and Miami’s offense, for the most part, played well, but the offensive line really struggled. We had one of our staff members on site and here is his rundown below.
Duke Riley Wore the Orange Jersey
Overall this was a great day for the defense, and the offensive (aside from the offensive line) was good. Including all 3 quarterbacks.
The offensive line was terrible vs Atlanta.
NO PRACTICE: Anthony Walker, Salvon Ahmed, Jordan Poyer, Jordyn Brooks, and Erik Ezukanma
Cam Smith did team drills today
Jalen Ramsey practiced with a compression sleeve on his left leg
Jaylen Waddle watched practice in sweatpants
Terron Armstead dress but just watched drills most of the day
Tua hit River Cracraft
Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead for a pass over the middle
Mike White hit River Cracraft again
Lester Cotton opened a nice hole for Jeff Wilson to break off a decent run
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was stopped by David Long for about a 2 to 3 year gain
Tua missed Tyreek on a pass over the middle
Duke Riley and David Long stopped Tyler Alggeier on a run that went no place.
Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey were outstanding in coverage on Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts.
Anthony Schwartz drew a pass interference on a Tua pass
Tua to Tyreek for a 50 yard TD pass
Tua was intercepted by a Falcons player
Tua hit Tyreek for an underneath pass
Kirk Cousins converted a 3rd and manageable to get Atlanta in FG range to make a kick
Tua hit River Cracraft to give Jason Sanders a 50 or so yard FG opportunity.
Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead IV for 15 yards
Jack Driscoll had a bad snap that killed a play when Mike White was the QB
Mike White hit Tyreek Hill for 9 yards
Tua hit Julian Hill on back-to-back passes
Chop Robinson had a TFL on a running play
Teiar Tart tackled a Falcons RB for a 2 yard loss
Quinton Bell deflected a Kirk Cousins pass
Bijan Robinson had a 15 or so yard run
De’Von Achane returned kicks today and on one found a hole for a decent return
Patrick Paul in 1 on 1 drills vs Lorenzo Carter, Paul got the better of Carter on a few consecutive plays
Paul won all but one of his reps on the day (and he slipped on the one he lost)
Tua hit Tyric McGowan for an 18 yard gain
Aaron Brewer had a low snap to Tua
Andrew Meyer for Miami had a snap go over the quarterbacks head
Mike White hit Malik Washington with a bullet
Lorenzo Carter sacks Tua in the red zone when Miami’s offensive line was demolished
BRAWL: Drake London the Falcons WR caught a pass and shoved Ethan Bonner to the ground, and then a Dolphins player pushed London and then a brawl broke out as players from both teams came rushing off the sideline to jump in. There were some punches thrown, but nobody was hurt.
Miami’s defense did not force a turnover on the day
Michael Penix Jr. of Atlanta threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Ross Dwelley
Jason Maitre had a solid day with a few pass breakups
Chris Brooks had a 10 yard run
Raheem Mostert had a 4 yard run
Tua hit Tyreek for 5 yards on a dump pass
David Long almost intercepted Kirk Cousins
Willie Snead had two dropped passes on the day
The Dolphins’ defense dominated 11 on 11 play giving up only around 8 yards on 8 total plays
Chris Grier Did His Job; Now It’s Up to Mike McDaniel To Do His