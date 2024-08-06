The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held their first joint practice on Tuesday. Yes, there was a brawl in the middle of practice, but other than that things were ho-hum for the most part. The Dolphins’ defense played very well, and Miami’s offense, for the most part, played well, but the offensive line really struggled. We had one of our staff members on site and here is his rundown below.

 

Duke Riley Wore the Orange Jersey

 

Overall this was a great day for the defense, and the offensive (aside from the offensive line) was good. Including all 3 quarterbacks.

 

The offensive line was terrible vs Atlanta.

 

NO PRACTICE: Anthony Walker, Salvon Ahmed, Jordan Poyer, Jordyn Brooks, and Erik Ezukanma

 

Cam Smith did team drills today

Jalen Ramsey practiced with a compression sleeve on his left leg

 

Jaylen Waddle watched practice in sweatpants

 

Terron Armstead dress but just watched drills most of the day

 

Tua hit River Cracraft

 

Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead for a pass over the middle

 

Mike White hit River Cracraft again

 

Lester Cotton opened a nice hole for Jeff Wilson to break off a decent run

 

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was stopped by David Long for about a 2 to 3 year gain

 

Tua missed Tyreek on a pass over the middle

 

Duke Riley and David Long stopped Tyler Alggeier on a run that went no place.

 

Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey were outstanding in coverage on Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts.

 

Anthony Schwartz drew a pass interference on a Tua pass

 

Tua to Tyreek for a 50 yard TD pass

 

Tua was intercepted by a Falcons player

 

Tua hit Tyreek for an underneath pass

 

Kirk Cousins converted a 3rd and manageable to get Atlanta in FG range to make a kick

 

Tua hit River Cracraft to give Jason Sanders a 50 or so yard FG opportunity.

 

Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead IV for 15 yards

 

Jack Driscoll had a bad snap that killed a play when Mike White was the QB

Mike White hit Tyreek Hill for 9 yards

 

Tua hit Julian Hill on back-to-back passes

 

Chop Robinson had a TFL on a running play

 

Teiar Tart tackled a Falcons RB for a 2 yard loss

 

Quinton Bell deflected a Kirk Cousins pass

 

Bijan Robinson had a 15 or so yard run

 

De’Von Achane returned kicks today and on one found a hole for a decent return

 

Patrick Paul in 1 on 1 drills vs Lorenzo Carter, Paul got the better of Carter on a few consecutive plays

 

Paul won all but one of his reps on the day (and he slipped on the one he lost)

 

Tua hit Tyric McGowan for an 18 yard gain

 

Aaron Brewer had a low snap to Tua

 

Andrew Meyer for Miami had a snap go over the quarterbacks head

 

Mike White hit Malik Washington with a bullet

 

Lorenzo Carter sacks Tua in the red zone when Miami’s offensive line was demolished

 

BRAWL: Drake London the Falcons WR caught a pass and shoved Ethan Bonner to the ground, and then a Dolphins player pushed London and then a brawl broke out as players from both teams came rushing off the sideline to jump in. There were some punches thrown, but nobody was hurt.

Miami’s defense did not force a turnover on the day

 

Michael Penix Jr. of Atlanta threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Ross Dwelley

Jason Maitre had a solid day with a few pass breakups

Chris Brooks had a 10 yard run

 

Raheem Mostert had a 4 yard run

 

Tua hit Tyreek for 5 yards on a dump pass

 

David Long almost intercepted Kirk Cousins

 

Willie Snead had two dropped passes on the day

 

The Dolphins’ defense dominated 11 on 11 play giving up only around 8 yards on 8 total plays

 

Chris Grier Did His Job; Now It’s Up to Mike McDaniel To Do His