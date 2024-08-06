The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held their first joint practice on Tuesday. Yes, there was a brawl in the middle of practice, but other than that things were ho-hum for the most part. The Dolphins’ defense played very well, and Miami’s offense, for the most part, played well, but the offensive line really struggled. We had one of our staff members on site and here is his rundown below.

Duke Riley Wore the Orange Jersey

Overall this was a great day for the defense, and the offensive (aside from the offensive line) was good. Including all 3 quarterbacks.

The offensive line was terrible vs Atlanta.

NO PRACTICE: Anthony Walker, Salvon Ahmed, Jordan Poyer, Jordyn Brooks, and Erik Ezukanma

Cam Smith did team drills today

Jalen Ramsey practiced with a compression sleeve on his left leg

Jaylen Waddle watched practice in sweatpants

Terron Armstead dress but just watched drills most of the day

Tua hit River Cracraft

Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead for a pass over the middle

Mike White hit River Cracraft again

Lester Cotton opened a nice hole for Jeff Wilson to break off a decent run

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was stopped by David Long for about a 2 to 3 year gain

Tua missed Tyreek on a pass over the middle

Duke Riley and David Long stopped Tyler Alggeier on a run that went no place.

Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey were outstanding in coverage on Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts.

Anthony Schwartz drew a pass interference on a Tua pass

Tua to Tyreek for a 50 yard TD pass

Tua was intercepted by a Falcons player

Tua hit Tyreek for an underneath pass

Kirk Cousins converted a 3rd and manageable to get Atlanta in FG range to make a kick

Tua hit River Cracraft to give Jason Sanders a 50 or so yard FG opportunity.

Skylar Thompson hit Willie Snead IV for 15 yards

Jack Driscoll had a bad snap that killed a play when Mike White was the QB

Mike White hit Tyreek Hill for 9 yards

Tua hit Julian Hill on back-to-back passes

Chop Robinson had a TFL on a running play

Teiar Tart tackled a Falcons RB for a 2 yard loss

Quinton Bell deflected a Kirk Cousins pass

Bijan Robinson had a 15 or so yard run

De’Von Achane returned kicks today and on one found a hole for a decent return

Patrick Paul in 1 on 1 drills vs Lorenzo Carter, Paul got the better of Carter on a few consecutive plays

Paul won all but one of his reps on the day (and he slipped on the one he lost)

Tua hit Tyric McGowan for an 18 yard gain

Aaron Brewer had a low snap to Tua

Andrew Meyer for Miami had a snap go over the quarterbacks head

Mike White hit Malik Washington with a bullet

Lorenzo Carter sacks Tua in the red zone when Miami’s offensive line was demolished

BRAWL: Drake London the Falcons WR caught a pass and shoved Ethan Bonner to the ground, and then a Dolphins player pushed London and then a brawl broke out as players from both teams came rushing off the sideline to jump in. There were some punches thrown, but nobody was hurt.

Miami’s defense did not force a turnover on the day

Michael Penix Jr. of Atlanta threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Ross Dwelley

Jason Maitre had a solid day with a few pass breakups

Chris Brooks had a 10 yard run

Raheem Mostert had a 4 yard run

Tua hit Tyreek for 5 yards on a dump pass

David Long almost intercepted Kirk Cousins

Willie Snead had two dropped passes on the day

The Dolphins’ defense dominated 11 on 11 play giving up only around 8 yards on 8 total plays