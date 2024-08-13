The Miami Dolphins had a padded practice on Tuesday that was open to the public. One of our staff members was in attendance and sent in this report from what he saw today.
Injury Notes
- Ethan Bonner has a concussion per the Miami Herald
- Cam Smith Returned to practice after missing a few weeks
- Benito Jones missed his 4th consecutive practice, no word on what it may be
- Mohamed Kamara missed his 4th consecutive practice
NOT PRACTICING Today: Jalen Ramsey, Jaylen Waddle, Anthony Schwartz, Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, Benito Jones, Anthony Walker Jr, Jeff Wilson JR, Jody Forston Jr, Tanner Conner, Salvon Ahmed, and Mo Kamara.
Robert Jones with the Orange Jersey
Terron Armstead actually did a few 11 on 11 reps today, not many but a few
The Defensive Line owned the Offensive line today
Ogbeah beat Austin Jackson a few times
Brandon Pili and Isaiah Mack beat Andrew Meyer a few times
Wyatt Ray beat Ryan Hayes
Kendall Fuller broke up a pass from Tua to Willie Snead
Quinton Bell tackled Raheem Mostert for a loss on the play
David Long broke up a Tua pass to Durham Smythe
Skylar Thompson hit Braylon Sanders for about 12 yards
Skylar Thompson hit Tyric McGowan for about 10 yards
Chop Robinson sacked Tua on a play
Calais Campbell stopped DeVon Achane for a short gain
Jaylen Wright had a run for no gain when Duke Riley made the stop
Jordyn Brooks dropped an easy interception on a Tua pass
Jack Driscoll had a nice block on Isaiah Mack
Mike White hit Julian Hill for a TD in Red Zone drills
Kendall Fuller broke up a Tua Pass in the Red Zone drills
Jonnu Smith scored a touchdown on an end around
Erik Ezukanma caught a touchdown from Mike White in Red Zone drills
Marcus May intercepted Tua on a deflected pass
Mike White hit Tyreek Hill for a long touchdown for over 40 yards
Jason Sanders was 6 for 6 on field goals including hitting at least two from 50+ yards
Tua hit River Cracraft for a gain over 15 yards
From our little birdie on site the Dolphins “JET MOTION” has slowed down to make it clear they are not moving forward towards the line of scrimmage with an extra emphasis this season from the refs on this
Mostert caught a pass for no gain in a 11 on 11 drill