The Miami Dolphins had a padded practice on Tuesday that was open to the public. One of our staff members was in attendance and sent in this report from what he saw today.

Injury Notes

Ethan Bonner has a concussion per the Miami Herald

Cam Smith Returned to practice after missing a few weeks

Benito Jones missed his 4 th consecutive practice, no word on what it may be

NOT PRACTICING Today: Jalen Ramsey, Jaylen Waddle, Anthony Schwartz, Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, Benito Jones, Anthony Walker Jr, Jeff Wilson JR, Jody Forston Jr, Tanner Conner, Salvon Ahmed, and Mo Kamara.

Robert Jones with the Orange Jersey

Terron Armstead actually did a few 11 on 11 reps today, not many but a few

The Defensive Line owned the Offensive line today

Ogbeah beat Austin Jackson a few times

Brandon Pili and Isaiah Mack beat Andrew Meyer a few times

Wyatt Ray beat Ryan Hayes

Kendall Fuller broke up a pass from Tua to Willie Snead

Quinton Bell tackled Raheem Mostert for a loss on the play

David Long broke up a Tua pass to Durham Smythe

Skylar Thompson hit Braylon Sanders for about 12 yards

Skylar Thompson hit Tyric McGowan for about 10 yards

Chop Robinson sacked Tua on a play

Calais Campbell stopped DeVon Achane for a short gain

Jaylen Wright had a run for no gain when Duke Riley made the stop

Jordyn Brooks dropped an easy interception on a Tua pass

Jack Driscoll had a nice block on Isaiah Mack

Mike White hit Julian Hill for a TD in Red Zone drills

Kendall Fuller broke up a Tua Pass in the Red Zone drills

Jonnu Smith scored a touchdown on an end around

Erik Ezukanma caught a touchdown from Mike White in Red Zone drills

Marcus May intercepted Tua on a deflected pass

Mike White hit Tyreek Hill for a long touchdown for over 40 yards

Jason Sanders was 6 for 6 on field goals including hitting at least two from 50+ yards

Tua hit River Cracraft for a gain over 15 yards

From our little birdie on site the Dolphins “JET MOTION” has slowed down to make it clear they are not moving forward towards the line of scrimmage with an extra emphasis this season from the refs on this

Mostert caught a pass for no gain in a 11 on 11 drill