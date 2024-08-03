Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver was voted #1 on the NFL’s Top 100 List, as voted on by his peeers. He is the 1st WR, and 4 Non-QB voted #1 on the list

Hill had 119 receptions for 1799 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Dolphins last season. He is one of only a handful of players that puts the fear of god into opponents every time he steps on the field.

Tyreek was chasing 2,000 receiving yards last season and wanted to break the NFL record, as no other WR in the NFL’s history has ever had 2,000 receiving yards. However, a late-season injury in the Monday Night game vs. Tennessee slowed him down the final month of the season, preventing him from playing at 100% and obtaining that record.

In his two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has 238 receptions, 3,509 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He is arguably the best wide receiver in the Dolphins organization’s history.

There’s no one better. As voted by his peers, @Cheetah is the #️⃣1️⃣ player in the NFL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/kmaIef0cqw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2024

Other Dolphins players on the NFL Top 100 list this year are…

67 Terron Armstead

65 Jordan Poyer

63 Jaylen Waddle

62 Bradley Chubb

60 Raheem Mostert

36 Tua Tagovailoa

25 Jalen Ramsey