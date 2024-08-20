The Miami Dolphins wide receiver room is facing many injuries at the moment, and now it may have one more to add to the list. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins’ superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his right hand in a brace today at practice, and he wasn’t catching passes.

Per Jackson: “This was worrisome: Star receiver Tyreek Hill was wearing a protective brace on his right hand. He did some on-field work during individual drills but didn’t catch any passes in practice. It’s unclear when Hill was injured; he didn’t play in Friday’s preseason game.”

No word yet at this time on the severity of the injury.

The Miami Dolphins WR room has been hit with injuries this entire training camp. Jaylen Waddle hasn’t practiced in over two weeks with a “minor injury,” River Cracraft was injured last Saturday evening in the preseason game with an upper-body injury that, while not season-ending, will cause him to miss most of the 2024 season. Odell Beckham Jr is still on the PUP list, and there is no time frame for his return. Braylon Sanders is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The Dolphins also let go of Willie Snead IV on Monday and signed WR Jadon Janke.

The Dolphins will enter the 2024 season, leaning heavily on Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, and rookie Malik Washington. Before this Tyreek injury, it had been thought Miami should be looking at the waiver wire and working the trade market to maybe add a depth piece to this WR room in light of the Cracraft injury and OBJ situation. If this Tyreek Hill hand injury is serious, I expect Chris Grier to be looking to add some people to Miami’s wide receiver unit in the coming days and weeks.

More on this story as it develops.