The Most in-Demand NFL Jerseys for the 2024 season
As the 2024 NFL season approaches, excitement isn’t just limited to the field. Fans across the nation are gearing up, purchasing their favorite team jerseys, and recent data reveals which jerseys are most in demand.
The team at Yardbarker looked into online searches and discussions around jersey sale terms, to see which NFL teams’ merch is the most in demand.
Super Bowl Winners Named Most in Demand for Jerseys
It’s no surprise that the reigning champions continue to dominate both on and off the field.
With Travis Kelce’s rising popularity, especially among Swifties across the nation, his team’s jerseys are the most in demand in the NFL. The team also has other superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones, so it is no surprise that the team’s jersey is named the most popular.
The Buffalo Bills ranked second with more than 740,000 searches online related to the teams’ jerseys. The team’s franchise quarterback, Josh Allen saw 47,000 searches for his jersey personally online.
The New York Jets (691,000), Philadelphia Eagles (643,000) and New York Giants (558,000) round off the top five teams with the most in demand jerseys.
|Rank
|Teams
|Mentions of Jersey or related terms
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|860,000
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|740,000
|3
|New York Jets
|691,000
|4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|643,000
|5
|New York Giants
|558,000
|6
|Chicago Bears
|500,000
|7
|Detroit Lions
|453,000
|8
|Dallas Cowboys
|406,000
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|401,000
|10
|New England Patriots
|384,000
|11
|Carolina Panthers
|377,000
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|365,000
|13
|Cleveland Browns
|323,000
|14
|Miami Dolphins
|287,000
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|259,000
|16
|Denver Broncos
|239,000
|17
|Arizona Cardinals
|238,000
|18
|Green Bay Packers
|238,000
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|235,000
|20
|Washington Commanders
|225,000
|21
|Minnesota Vikings
|223,000
|22
|Los Angeles Rams
|221,000
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|218,000
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|212,000
|25
|Los Angeles Chargers
|209,000
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|181,000
|27
|Houston Texans
|179,000
|28
|Seattle Seahawks
|174,000
|29
|Cincinnati Bengals
|172,000
|30
|Indianapolis Colts
|170,000
|31
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|162,000
|32
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|125,000
Travis Kelce Jerseys Named Most in Demand across the nation
Travis Kelce is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He has broken records for the most 100+ yard games and career postseason receptions, solidifying his legendary status.
Recently, his connection with Taylor Swift has further boosted his popularity, driving demand for his merchandise. With 271,000 mentions related to jerseys, Kelce’s merch is currently the most in demand among the NFL’s top 100 players.
Patrick Mahomes, known as one of the NFL’s most successful quarterbacks, has led the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories. It’s no surprise that his jersey is highly sought after, with over 121,000 mentions online.
New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers ranks third with 92,000 mentions, followed by Josh Allen with 47,000 and Deebo Samuel with 42,000.
Ranking the NFL Top 100 Players by Jersey Demand:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Mentions of Jersey or related terms
|1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|271,000
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|121,000
|3
|Aaron Rodgers
|Jets
|92,000
|4
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|47,000
|5
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|42,000
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|40,000
|7
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|38,000
|8
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|38,000
|9
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|36,000
|10
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|34,000
|11
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|33,000
|12
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|29,000
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|27,000
|14
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|24,000
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|24,000