The Most in-Demand NFL Jerseys for the 2024 season

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, excitement isn’t just limited to the field. Fans across the nation are gearing up, purchasing their favorite team jerseys, and recent data reveals which jerseys are most in demand.

The team at Yardbarker looked into online searches and discussions around jersey sale terms, to see which NFL teams’ merch is the most in demand.

Super Bowl Winners Named Most in Demand for Jerseys

It’s no surprise that the reigning champions continue to dominate both on and off the field.

With Travis Kelce’s rising popularity, especially among Swifties across the nation, his team’s jerseys are the most in demand in the NFL. The team also has other superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones, so it is no surprise that the team’s jersey is named the most popular.

The Buffalo Bills ranked second with more than 740,000 searches online related to the teams’ jerseys. The team’s franchise quarterback, Josh Allen saw 47,000 searches for his jersey personally online.

The New York Jets (691,000), Philadelphia Eagles (643,000) and New York Giants (558,000) round off the top five teams with the most in demand jerseys.

Rank Teams Mentions of Jersey or related terms 1 Kansas City Chiefs 860,000 2 Buffalo Bills 740,000 3 New York Jets 691,000 4 Philadelphia Eagles 643,000 5 New York Giants 558,000 6 Chicago Bears 500,000 7 Detroit Lions 453,000 8 Dallas Cowboys 406,000 9 San Francisco 49ers 401,000 10 New England Patriots 384,000 11 Carolina Panthers 377,000 12 Pittsburgh Steelers 365,000 13 Cleveland Browns 323,000 14 Miami Dolphins 287,000 15 Las Vegas Raiders 259,000 16 Denver Broncos 239,000 17 Arizona Cardinals 238,000 18 Green Bay Packers 238,000 19 Tennessee Titans 235,000 20 Washington Commanders 225,000 21 Minnesota Vikings 223,000 22 Los Angeles Rams 221,000 23 Baltimore Ravens 218,000 24 New Orleans Saints 212,000 25 Los Angeles Chargers 209,000 26 Atlanta Falcons 181,000 27 Houston Texans 179,000 28 Seattle Seahawks 174,000 29 Cincinnati Bengals 172,000 30 Indianapolis Colts 170,000 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 162,000 32 Jacksonville Jaguars 125,000

Travis Kelce Jerseys Named Most in Demand across the nation

Travis Kelce is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He has broken records for the most 100+ yard games and career postseason receptions, solidifying his legendary status.

Recently, his connection with Taylor Swift has further boosted his popularity, driving demand for his merchandise. With 271,000 mentions related to jerseys, Kelce’s merch is currently the most in demand among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Patrick Mahomes, known as one of the NFL’s most successful quarterbacks, has led the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories. It’s no surprise that his jersey is highly sought after, with over 121,000 mentions online.

New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers ranks third with 92,000 mentions, followed by Josh Allen with 47,000 and Deebo Samuel with 42,000.

Ranking the NFL Top 100 Players by Jersey Demand: