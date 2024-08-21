Today on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the latest Miami Dolphins news. Mike opens the show with the information we have on the Tyreek Hill hand injury and what we know at this time about it. He then talks about the media sessions Anthony Weaver and Frank Smith had and some of the comments they made regarding players they are coaching, including the backup quarter competition, Jalen Phillips’s status and how ready he is to play in real games, and the Dolphins undrafted rookie cornerbacks. Mike also has the latest injury update for Jaylen Wright, Jody Fortson, and Ethan Bonner. To close the show, Mike discusses the media fallout on Tuesday regarding Tua’s comments about Brian Flores. How well-known Dolphins-Haters Kyle Brandt and Colin Cowherd actually had rational and logical opinions on this matter, while some others in the media do not understand the story and what happened when Flores was in Miami. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Remember to like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

IHEART RADIO: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Mike Florio, Tom Pelissero, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Kim Bokamper, Mike Greenberg, Dan Patrick, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Cody Decker, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Joe Fortenbaugh, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST