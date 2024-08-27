This will be updated throughout the day on Tuesday, keep checking back for the latest Miami Dolphins Roster Cuts and News

QB Mike White – Signed with Miami in 2023 and played 1 season with Miami.

TE Jody Fortson Jr – Signed by Miami this past offseason in March of 2024

WR Anthony Schwartz (Placed on IR) – Signed by Miami in November of 2023 to the Dolphins Practice Squad

DT Robert Cooper – Signed by Miami on August 14th 2024

WR Mike Harley Jr – Signed with Miami on August 7th this offseason due to numerous injuries to Miami’s WR room

DT Isaiah Mack -Signed with Miami as a Free Agent in March of 2024

DT Leonard Payne – Signed with Miami as an UDFA this past offseason

WR Jadon Janke – Signed with Miami on August 19th this offseason due to numerous injuries to Miami’s WR room

CB Jason Maitre– Signed with Miami as an UDFA this past offseason

DT Neville Gallimore – Signed with Miami in March as a free agent; this will put $1.8 million of dead money on Miami’s salary cap.

Mike McDaniel Confirmed at his Monday media session that Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn, and Cameron Goode will start the year on PUP, meaning they must miss at least the first 4 games of the season.