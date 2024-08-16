Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins – preseason Week 2 preview

The Dolphins play the Washington Commanders on Saturday at 7:00 pm EST at Hard Rock Stadium in a preseason Week 2 contest. Miami has played host this week to the Commanders in a round of joint practices leading into what should be a “dress rehearsal,” so to speak.

The Miami starters should see some time, but probably nothing beyond a series or two. The Dolphins have too many decisions to make at the depth areas of the 53-man roster. The next two preseason games will be massively important for several players looking to make this team.

Following a solid performance last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Miami’s rookies showed some promise, while a few veterans performed admirably. In rooms like a wide receiver, defensive back, and tight end, the battle is on for what could be the last spot in each group. Here are some players who truly need to build on last week’s performance and those who need to rebound.

The Vets

With the exception of maybe the trenches, the Dolphins should know enough about their starters to simply give fans a peak and preview Saturday night. There’s no need to show too much or risk unnecessary injury with the top units. Eventually, this game will get back to the fringe players. Yet it will be interesting to see a potential starting five offensive line group. On the flip side, how new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver utilizes his rotation of defensive linemen with starters could also hold some intrigue.

Benito Jones has a real opportunity to solidify his role as the nose tackle in the middle of Calais Campbell and Zach Sieler. With the release of Teair Tart, it is Jones’ job to lose, and a solid outing on Friday could nail it down. An undrafted free agent with Miami in 2020, he spent a few seasons in Detroit and is now back in South Florida.

Liam Eichenberg played all five spots on the offensive line last season. What would be preferred would be the mastering of one. That area could be either guard spot. If Isaiah Wynn can’t start the season, Eichenberg could play left or right guard. Adding Robert Jones to the mix, these two could be potential starters should Wynn begin on PUP.

Also in the mix for Eichenberg is center duties. Free agent addition Aaron Brewer was the man to replace Connor Williams at center; however, his hand injury timetable is uncertain at the moment. One way or the other, look for Eichenberg to start somewhere this season immediately. If he could have an Austin Jackson-like improvement, that could greatly benefit Miami.

River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios are in a fight for wide receiver three. While Berrios doubles as a return man, Cracraft could be the wide-out that falls right behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Without officially knowing the on-field arrival of Odell Beckham Jr, the first month of the season could be very important for that room.

Cracraft does all the little things, like blocking, very well, and Berrios is a gritty and tough target. Cracraft was seen on the dynamic kickoff return last week, so look for both of these players to fight to elevate their status on Saturday night.

Building on Last Week’s performance

Nik Needham had a very good outing last week against Atlanta. A pass breakup to add to a solid overall performance, Needham’s versatility at outside corner, slot, and safety makes him a valuable piece in Weaver’s secondary.

Channing Tindall played well for his new defensive coordinator. Weaver could be what unlocks the 2022 third-round linebacker’s potential. Tindall’s speed is clear, yet he has not yet harnessed that attribute to football success. Now on his third defensive coordinator in as many pro seasons, Tindall had a first-half closing sack last week against the Falcons.

Time is running out

Erik Ezukanma is on thin ice. While his availability has been the issue since his rookie year, reports out of practice have him on the bubble at best. He has flashed in previous preseason games, but nothing has translated to the regular season in two seasons. That sixth receiver spot is a battleground as veteran Odell Beckham could very well start the season on PUP. With rookie Malik Washington showing promise and a few other receivers in camp looking to sneak up the depth chart, nothing is guaranteed for Ezukanma.

Rookie Report

The Dolphins have a solid 2024 draft class. Patrick Paul showed promise in his raw strength. A player who can still refine his game, he is slotted behind Terron Armstead on the depth chart. Armstead will not see action against the Commanders, but Paul should get a chance to see what could be with the starting skill group.

Patrick McMorris played well at safety, leading the Dolphins in tackles. He made stops at the line of scrimmage and behind and was active in coverage as well. Based on last week, McMorris is certainly playing with his stock up.

Malik Washington was on the field in various ways and showed potential. Although muffing his first touch of a punt return, it was harmless. He went on to return five more times, including punts and kickoffs. One punt return was of note and went for 18 yards. He only made one catch for five yards, yet he was very solid in his blocking assignments. There was also some versatility with a reverse handoff, which he took for 21 yards in a well-designed play.

Jaylen Wright was the biggest wow factor rookie. His speed was apparent in a field reversal reception that went for 14 impressive yards. He totaled 55 on 10 rushing attempts for a 5.5 yard per carry average. Wright added a touchdown as well. He fits right in with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane and should be this team’s running back three.