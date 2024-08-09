The Miami Dolphins play their first preseason game on Friday evening vs the Atlanta Falcons. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

Or on the NFL Network Saturday morning at 1:30 am (Set your DVR)

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS4

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM

The Dolphins and Falcons enter the 2024 season with eyes on getting to the playoffs, building on what took place last season. The Dolphins, coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, are looking to get a home playoff game by winning the AFC East this season and winning a playoff game, ending a 24-year drought. The Falcons have a new head coach and are looking to jump to the top of the NFC South, with Kirk Cousins now as their starting quarterback.

Both teams will sit important and key players in this first preseason game, but they will be looking to see if the rookies they have drafted and signed after the draft, along with other key backups, can step up and stand out in this game to win a roster spot and significant playing time this upcoming season. This game is about those guys, not the superstars and both teams have some young players looking to make a name for themselves in this game.

