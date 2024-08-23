The Miami Dolphins play their final preseason game on Friday evening versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL+ for $6.99 a month. Cancel any time. CLICK HERE

Or on the NFL Network Saturday at 1am (Set your DVR)

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS4

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 381 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

The Dolphins travel to Tampa Bay for their final preseason game of the summer. Mike McDaniel stated earlier this week that some starters will play in the game, but I wouldn’t expect to see many starters on the field. Some key position battles will be determined in this game, possibly for the Dolphins. Mike White and Skylar Thompson are in a close battle to be the backup quarterback for the Dolphins. Will one of them perform well? Miami’s secondary has a lot of good players fighting for only a spot or two, and it will be fun to see if any player steps up and makes a play. With the injuries to Miami’s wide receivers, will someone step up and make a few plays to turn some heads?

Will Brandon Pili lock up Miami’s backup nose tackle spot? Will we see Andrew Meyer play well? He is looking to land a roster spot as a depth piece on Miami’s offensive line. So, while a final preseason game doesn’t have too much interest among fans, this one does have some intrigue.