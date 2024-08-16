The Miami Dolphins play their second preseason game on Saturday evening versus the Washington Commanders. If you are wondering how to watch or listen to the game LIVE, the various ways are below.

TV: NFL+ for $6.99 a month. Cancel any time. CLICK HERE

Or on the NFL Network Saturday morning at 1:30 am (Set your DVR)

If you live locally in South Florida, you can watch on CBS4

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Ch 227 CLICK HERE to listen to SiriusXM Online if you have an online account.

If you live locally in South Florida, you can listen on Teristeral Radio at Fox Sports 940 AM or Big 105.9 FM.

Post-Game Show: We here at DolphinsTalk.com will have a LIVE Post-Game Show once when the game ends with Mike Oliva and Tom Ernisse. Join us live on our DolphinsTalk.com YouTube Channel CLICK HERE

The Dolphins Commanders will meet up in week 2 of the preseason on Saturday Night at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are coming off a Week 1 preseason victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which many of the rookies Miami drafted and signed after the draft played exceptionally well. In this game, some (not all) of Miami’s starters are expected to play, and possibly Dolphins superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will suit up and take some snaps.

Dolphins fans will be looking to see how the offensive line looks, as that has been a pain point this offseason and in training camp. They will also be looking to see how the Dolphins’ backup quarterbacks perform, as Mike White and Skylar Thompson struggled last week vs. Atlanta.

The Washington Commanders come to town with a new head coach and a new highly drafted quarterback, Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels. Washington went 4-13 last season and finished last in the NFC East.

Here are some Articles below to get you ready for this week’s game