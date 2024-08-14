The Miami Dolphins held another practice today at their complex in Miami Gardens, their last intrasquad practice of the week as the Washington Commanders come to town for a joint practice on Thursday ahead of their preseason game on Saturday. We had a staff member and little birdie on hand to watch practice, and here is their report on today’s happenings.

NOT PRACTICING: Calais Campbell, Benito Jones, Anthony Walker (who never practices), David Long, Jalen Ramsey, Jevon Holland, Kendall Fuller, Ethan Bonner (concussion protocol), Tyreek Hill, Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, Anthony Schwartz, Tanner Conner, Jody Fortson, Terron Armstead, Jonnu Smith and Jordan Poyer

Jaylen Wright fumble, Jason Maitre Recoeved

Tua hit Julian Hill for a short pass

Curtis Bolton had a tackle for a loss on Jaylen Wright

Malik Washington dropped a pass from Tua over the middle

Cam Smith had a tackle for a loss on DeVon Achane

Brandon Pili was untouched on one play that would have been a sack in a real game

Marcus Maye had good coverage on Achane on a pass down the field

Mike Harley dropped a Mike White Pass

Tua hit DeVon Achane on a pass in the flat

Jaelan Phillips participated in 11 on 11’s and was rushing the quarterback

New Linebacker David Anenih got his hands and defelected a pass

Chop Robinson looked very good setting the edge on numerous plays today

Cam Smith had good coverage on DeVon Achane on a play

Skylar Thompson hit Ja’Quan Burton on a 13 or so yard gain

There were no long completions in practice today

Brandon Pili had a stop on a run play which wenet for no gain

Ogbah got past Kendall Lamm to hold Achane for a short gain

DeVon Achane had a decent sized run up the middle in 11 on 11’s

Zach Sieler got through the offensive lien easily for what would have been a sack in a real game

Siran Neal would have been called for DPI on Braylon Sanders on a long pass attempt that went incomplete

Isaiah Johnson had maybe the best practice of the day, he broke up a Skylar Thompson Pass to Malik Washington

Johnson also broke up a pass in the endzone to Malik Washington

Tua hit Malik Washington for a short pass

Nik Needham had a tackle for a loss