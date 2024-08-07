The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held Day 2 of their Joint Practice Wednesday Morning. Miami wasn’t as sharp today as they were yesterday. The joint practice was open to the public and one of our staff members were on hand and here is what he saw.
River Cracraft wore the Orange Jersey
NOT PRACTICING: Anthony Walker, Channing Tindall, Braxton Berrios, Jaylen Waddle, Anthony Schwartz, Jevon Holland, Cam Smith, Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, Benito Jones, Salvon Ahmed, Mohammed Kamara (2nd missed practice for Kamara)
Austin Jackson didn’t practice much today, the majority of the Right Tackle Snaps went to Kendall Lamm
RETURNING TO PRACTICE: Jordyn Brooks returned to practice after missing several days with a minor injury
Practice had Two Major Brawls and Two minor Scuffles. The 2nd fight had more action including punches thrown and players thrown to the ground
Both Fights were with the Miami’s Defense and Atlanta’s Offense
This was a BAD day for the offense, Tua wasn’t sharp and the offensive line was awful
Miami’s Red Zone drills were not crisp nor very good
Under a major pass rush, Tua threw an incompletion
Kion Smith and Kendall Lamm got a lot of work at the tackle positions today
Tua hit Jonnu Smith for a fiver yard TD pass
Skylar Thompson hit Je’Quan Burton for a Touchdown
Chris Brooks ran for a 8 yard touchdown
Durham Smythe dropped a TD pass
Jaylen Wright had a 6 yard run
Tua hit River Cracraft for over the middle with Lorenzo Carter applying pressure on the play
Tua was sacked by an Atlanta defender
Mike White hit DeVon Achane for a short gain in the red zone
Tua hit Jonnu Smith for 5 yards
Dolphins Punter Jake Bailey hit TWO 60-yard field goals
Tyreek Hill returned a few punts
Falcons defender AJ Terrell hit Raheem Mostert for no gain
Dolphins defenders Isaiah Johnson and Jonathan Harris had a stop at the line of scrimmage in the redzone for no gain
Jonathan Harris played well today
Isaiah Johnson had a pass breakup in the Red Zone
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had a few nice runs off-tackle vs Miami’s defense
Another Falcons RB had an 8 yard touchdown vs Miami’s defense
Teair Tarat jumped offsides
Raheem Mostert was tackled again for no gain on a play
Jalen Ramsey got called for Pass Interference covering Darnell Mooney
Jeff Wilson Jr ran for 4 yards on a play
Skylar Thompson hit Malik Washington for roughly 40 yards
Mike White hit Malik Washington for 20 yards
Malik Washington was outstanding overall today
Jack Driscoll had snapping issues again
Achane got tackled for no gain
Tua underthrew a Dolphins receiver
Tua hit Jonnu Smith for 9 yards
Chop Robinson was blocked to the ground by Kaleb McGary from Atlanta
Before Aaron Brewer got hurt, he and Tua worked a lot on QB/Center Exchanges
Once Brewer went down with his hand injury, Liam Eichenberg took over at center
Patrick Paul was called for holding on a play
Malik Washington tried to block a LB much larger than him and it didn’t end well as Malik went flying
Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for 20+ yards, in a real game may have been a Touchdown
Pitts caught another pass when covered by Kadar Kohou
Tua hit Achane on a short pass, but a holding penalty on Achane negated the play
Jonathan Harris with a sack for Miami
Tua incomplete to Willie Snead
Tua incomplete towards Ingold when Miami’s offensive line got blown up
Mike White to Jonnu Smith for a short touchdown
Jeff Wilson dropped a Tua pass in the red zone
Mostert for no gain at the 6 yard line when the Dolphins offensive line couldn’t block anyone
Tua hit Mostert for 6 yards
Jaylen Wright tackled for a loss on the play