The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons held Day 2 of their Joint Practice Wednesday Morning. Miami wasn’t as sharp today as they were yesterday. The joint practice was open to the public and one of our staff members were on hand and here is what he saw.

River Cracraft wore the Orange Jersey

NOT PRACTICING: Anthony Walker, Channing Tindall, Braxton Berrios, Jaylen Waddle, Anthony Schwartz, Jevon Holland, Cam Smith, Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, Benito Jones, Salvon Ahmed, Mohammed Kamara (2nd missed practice for Kamara)

Austin Jackson didn’t practice much today, the majority of the Right Tackle Snaps went to Kendall Lamm

RETURNING TO PRACTICE: Jordyn Brooks returned to practice after missing several days with a minor injury

Practice had Two Major Brawls and Two minor Scuffles. The 2nd fight had more action including punches thrown and players thrown to the ground

Both Fights were with the Miami’s Defense and Atlanta’s Offense

This was a BAD day for the offense, Tua wasn’t sharp and the offensive line was awful

Miami’s Red Zone drills were not crisp nor very good

Under a major pass rush, Tua threw an incompletion

Kion Smith and Kendall Lamm got a lot of work at the tackle positions today

Tua hit Jonnu Smith for a fiver yard TD pass

Skylar Thompson hit Je’Quan Burton for a Touchdown

Chris Brooks ran for a 8 yard touchdown

Durham Smythe dropped a TD pass

Jaylen Wright had a 6 yard run

Tua hit River Cracraft for over the middle with Lorenzo Carter applying pressure on the play

Tua was sacked by an Atlanta defender

Mike White hit DeVon Achane for a short gain in the red zone

Tua hit Jonnu Smith for 5 yards

Dolphins Punter Jake Bailey hit TWO 60-yard field goals

Tyreek Hill returned a few punts

Falcons defender AJ Terrell hit Raheem Mostert for no gain

Dolphins defenders Isaiah Johnson and Jonathan Harris had a stop at the line of scrimmage in the redzone for no gain

Jonathan Harris played well today

Isaiah Johnson had a pass breakup in the Red Zone

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had a few nice runs off-tackle vs Miami’s defense

Another Falcons RB had an 8 yard touchdown vs Miami’s defense

Teair Tarat jumped offsides

Raheem Mostert was tackled again for no gain on a play

Jalen Ramsey got called for Pass Interference covering Darnell Mooney

Jeff Wilson Jr ran for 4 yards on a play

Skylar Thompson hit Malik Washington for roughly 40 yards

Mike White hit Malik Washington for 20 yards

Malik Washington was outstanding overall today

Jack Driscoll had snapping issues again

Achane got tackled for no gain

Tua underthrew a Dolphins receiver

Tua hit Jonnu Smith for 9 yards

Chop Robinson was blocked to the ground by Kaleb McGary from Atlanta

Before Aaron Brewer got hurt, he and Tua worked a lot on QB/Center Exchanges

Once Brewer went down with his hand injury, Liam Eichenberg took over at center

Patrick Paul was called for holding on a play

Malik Washington tried to block a LB much larger than him and it didn’t end well as Malik went flying

Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts for 20+ yards, in a real game may have been a Touchdown

Pitts caught another pass when covered by Kadar Kohou

Tua hit Achane on a short pass, but a holding penalty on Achane negated the play

Jonathan Harris with a sack for Miami

Tua incomplete to Willie Snead

Tua incomplete towards Ingold when Miami’s offensive line got blown up

Mike White to Jonnu Smith for a short touchdown

Jeff Wilson dropped a Tua pass in the red zone

Mostert for no gain at the 6 yard line when the Dolphins offensive line couldn’t block anyone

Tua hit Mostert for 6 yards

Jaylen Wright tackled for a loss on the play