Spain have won Euro 2024 and we have seen the emergence of Lamine Yamal as a new young star, but how can we sum up the event?

Euro 2024 ended in dramatic fashion, with Mikel Oyarbazal’s goal. It was a late goal and despite the Three Lions’ misfortune, Spain proved their worth. Throughout the event, La Roja played quite consistently, overcoming all obstacles, one of which was team disparity.

For England, this defeat extends their waiting list for their first major trophy since 1966, when they won the World Cup on home soil. For Spain, the Euro 2024 event proved that their offensive style is indeed reliable.

Outside of these two teams, it seems that some of the top teams will always be remembered as bad spectators in 2024. They can’t seem to maximize the potential of their famous players. Take Portugal for example. There will always be winners and losers but a frustrating situation for every fan will always be talked about, at least for the next one to two years.

Lamine Yamal: The new superstar

The Euro 2024 event introduced what could be called a new superstar. For many that title may be too hyperbolic but one fact that is hard to deny is that the 17-year-old has contributed a lot to Spain’s European success. Again!

Yamal lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy and was named the Best Young Player of the Tournament. For some of his peers, Yamal’s actions reminded them of Pele’s at the same age. So far Yamal is promising but comparing him to one of the gods of football, Pele, might sound hasty. Regardless of whether he deserves to be compared to the megastar, Yamal has already made his mark as the youngest player in a European Cup final.

Gareth Southgate: The loser?

Yes, from the Euro 2024 finals, Southgate is the loser but he is not the loser. He is a very popular coach, both among his team, the English people, and even the notoriously “fierce” press. He has almost all the qualities needed for an England coach to rule Europe, however, he may never win a European or World trophy. For many critics, Southgate is not brave enough to make important breakthroughs.

But certainly, he has been let down by some of his players and a coach, whoever he is, has limitations in the game. An incompetent coach with a solid team of experienced players is very likely to win the game, conversely, a good coach with low-quality players is unlikely to win the trophy. Of course, this fact is not an “excuse” for coaches because their job is to build a better team but the intervention of any coach can only go up to a certain point. Just like a football superstar, his role is not absolute as football is a team sport.

If anything can be blamed on Southgate it is probably their poor playing style. It’s certainly debatable that they were able to punch their ticket to the final, but some of the most casual fans point to the natural talent of some players and some luck as the reason why the Three Lions were able to knock out other teams in the final. Either way, whatever controversies and debates arise from Euro 2024, we have witnessed some names that may become legendary in a few years.