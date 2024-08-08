Miami’s first preseason game is in about 24 hours. While you don’t put any stock into the outcome of the first preseason game, and while none of the important players will be on the field, the Dolphins will have a lot of takeaways from this game that fans should keep an eye on.

The Miami Dolphins have been ravaged by injuries the past two seasons, and a lack of quality depth has hurt this team in big games late in the season. These are the moments and games in early August when we can get a real look at which players on this training camp roster who are fighting for backup roles and roster spots are legit NFL players and which ones are not.

So, while many will raise their noses at this game and say, “It doesn’t matter,” well, yes, the outcome doesn’t matter, but what is happening on the field matters a lot for those players and for this team because, you know, Miami will have its share of injuries this season, and the guys on the field Friday night may be in larger roles come November and December.

No Injuries

It goes without saying that the Miami Dolphins cannot afford to lose any players in this game due to major injuries. The WR room currently has six players missing practice with various injuries, some more serious than others. Still, Miami has had to sign two WRs recently just to replenish the talent in the room and get all the necessary work they need to get done day-to-day in practice. Also, we know Miami’s depth on the offensive line is razor thin, so any loss there of a player to injury would have some fallout and push Miami to be out there to look to sign someone.

Can this Offensive Line Look Respectable

Through the first two weeks of training camp, the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line has had a rough go of it. None of the reports coming out of Miami Gardens have been positive, and there appear to be a lot of issues. Aaron Brewer left practice Wednesday with an undisclosed hand injury; there is no word of the severity at the time of this writing. Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Liam Eichenberg have played like…..well, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton, and Liam Eichenberg. There have been no real signs of improvement to who they have been the past couple of years. Jack Driscoll has been bad in camp thus far. So, in these preseason games, can any of these names listed stand out and look respectable? Don’t expect Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson to play, so how Kendall Lamm and Patrick Paul look will also be interesting. Lamm was a journeyman player till last year when he raised his game. Does he build off that or revert back to who he has been his entire career? Seeing how Patrick Paul looks in a preseason game situation will be interesting.

Which Backup Quarterback Plays Better

I know the Dolphins pay Mike White like a #2 quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he should be gift-wrapped the job. Skylar Thompson started a playoff game for Miami in 2022, and if he outplays White over the next month, he should be the backup quarterback…period. Both guys will be out there surrounded by backups, so it’s a level playing field.

Which One of these Three Undrafted Rookie Cornerbacks Stands Out

Miami may have hit paydirt with three undrafted rookie cornerbacks who have looked pretty good so far in training camp. Storm Duck, Jason Maitre, and Isaiah Johnson have all had moments in training camp the past two weeks where they looked like they could win a roster spot. Obviously, there isn’t enough room for Miami to carry three undrafted rookies at the same position, but there may be room for one to make it. So, which of these three will grab that brass ring of opportunity and make a few plays Friday night to get more of the spotlight on them? It will be fun to watch and see.

Tight End Room Battle

Jonnu Smith and Durham Symthe, we kind of know who they are, and I don’t expect either to play on Friday. But Tanner Connor, Julian Hill, and Jody Fortson are fighting for roster spots. Miami isn’t carrying five tight ends, so someone will be the odd man out, and the question is who. These preseason games will go a long way in determining that.

Again, nobody cares who wins these preseason games. It’s meaningless as we all know.

But who plays well and who doesn’t does matter, because as we have seen in recent years DEPTH ON THE ROSTER is very important. And as fans, we have to see if the depth we have on this roster is real or if it’s phony heading into 2024.