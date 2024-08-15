The Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders on Saturday in their second preseason game. Last week, the Dolphins had many bright spots, and after good news on Jaelan Phillips, we can look forward to this Saturday for Miami to continue the wave of positive vibes.

The Dolphins will begin joint practices on Thursday, and this will once again present a great game-like opportunity for everyone.

1. Repetition

Consistency is key, and for many of the Dolphins players, this will be their first step in making the 53 and contributing immediately to this team. The Dolphins rookies stood out against the Falcons, and I look forward to them all continuing that trend.

The NFL has its ups and downs, but being able to stack up consecutive great performances separates the average from the good and then the great. Week two should see more opportunities for players like Jaylen Wright, Patrick McMorris, and Malik Washington, as the coaching staff will be looking for just that: repetition.

2. Better Quarterback Play

Last week, the Dolphins quarterbacks were abysmal. Combining for 121 yards on 12/33 completions with one touchdown and one interception. Both quarterbacks had bad balls that put their receivers in bad positions, and they did not perform to a backup quarterback standard. Yet this week is new, and the Dolphins explored no options to replace Thompson and White, leaving their battle to themselves. I look for them both to improve this week as the pressure is on, and the time to perform is now.

Look for both Thompson and White to play with more poise and ultimately make better decisions.

3. Will The Starters Play?

This Saturday is the last time the Dolphins will be at home until week one, and Tua seems to want to play in front of the fans. After Tuesday’s practice, Tua stated, “So hopefully we do get that opportunity, it’ll be good. This is our last one at home before we go to Tampa. And then we start the season.” (regarding playing Saturday) With joint practices, assessing the risk of your starters getting injured in the preseason and why many are calling for the preseason shortening is hard. Here we are. I expect Tua and some of the starters to possibly play the first drive or two before handing the opportunities down the depth chart.

4. Can The Defense Dominate Again?

From top to bottom, the Dolphins’ defense had a good week against the Falcons and capped it off with a great performance Friday night. Although the Commander’s offense is worse, the Dolphins’ defense can make great strides again this week as Anthony Weaver continues to develop and implement his scheme.

I expect the Dolphins’ defense to be dominant this week. Last season, the Dolphins dominated teams under 500, especially those with rookie quarterbacks (Titans game, I know). However, continuing that trend will again set the Dolphins up for success with this season’s schedule.

I want Weaver to implement more of his game plan and see the Dolphins control the game in the front seven, clogging run lanes and getting home on Jayden Daniels and company.

5. No Injuries

Mike from here at DolphinsTalk.com posted an article noting all the current injuries the Dolphins are dealing with, and the list is growing. This past week, Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown got placed on season-ending IR, Kion Smith tore his ACL, and Bonner had a concussion, on top of all those dealing with injury.

The Dolphins get a player back every season and lose another right of way. Injuries are a part of the NFL, but it is frustrating for all involved when injuries are a problem continuously in the same positions. I look for the Dolphins to get healthier before the beginning of the season, which started with Jaelan Phillips returning!

I believe this Dolphins team is special, and I am excited to get to week one, 25 days away. This team will improve with time as it gets healthier and goes through tis bumps and bruises. Anthony Weaver has already brought the physicality to the defense, and the Dolphins have leaders up and down the roster. This week’s joint practices and game against the Commanders are just the next step to the Lombardi trophy.