The Miami Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Friday in their final preseason game. McDaniel made it clear that we will see some Dolphins starters this week, stating, “We will play some starters. We won’t play others,” I would love to see more Dolphins starters get acclimated to game-speed hits and physicality, but hey, that’s the modern NFL. Many of the Dolphins superstars have yet to play in this year’s preseason, yet even with that case, many positions are up for grabs. The Dolphins matchup vs Tampa will prove big in deciding the 53-man roster.

Left and Right Guard

Assuming Aaron Brewer can return before the start of the season, the Dolphins will need to fill their starting left and right guard positions. Currently, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, and Jack Driscoll need to make the most of their opportunities. When Isaiah Wynn returns, the starting offensive line will be better, but it is still an area the Dolphins should have addressed more aggressively.

Quarterback Two

Once again, Mike White and Skylar Thompson will battle for the backup quarterback position. Both have been subpar this preseason, but Mike White has the edge. This season, the emergency quarterback can also be on the practice squad, which gives the Dolphins a chance to keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, risking the chance of Thompson being poached. McDaniel mentioned this week that he has put the quarterbacks in difficult positions to succeed, which could be the reason for their performance.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Vs. Chris Brooks

After Salvon Ahmed’s release, the Miami Dolphins running back competition seems down to two: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Chris Brooks. We could add recently signed Anthony McFarland Jr., but that’s not going to happen. Last season, Chris Brooks made his way onto the roster after his performance in the final preseason game vs. Jacksonville. He has shown great potential as an explosive change of pace back. Brooks was inconsistent last week against the Commanders but flashed a 59-yard carry similar to the one we saw vs the Broncos last season. Brooks is the cheaper, younger option that has been held back by injury. Yet Wilson is dealing with injury as well. It will be an interesting decision come Tuesday.

The Receivers Catch a Break

With the unfortunate injury to River Cracraft and the uncertainty surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., Erik Ezukamna, Braxton Berrios, and Malik Washington find themselves in a good position to make the team. All shall get great opportunities in the last preseason game and will be able to make a great impact at the start of the season.

Who Can Catch Danny Crossman’s Eye?

Special teams play a big role in making the 53-man roster, and many Dolphins can solidify their spot on the team with good performance. The likes of Channing Tindall, Quinton Bell, Storm Duck, and many others can build off their preseason performances by showing their worth on special teams. The undrafted corners and linebackers who found themselves on the bubble will earn their spot here.

All NFL teams must cut down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 27th at 4:00 PM. This is the time when many NFL players are stressing over their future in the NFL and continuing their dreams. We will see many talented players cut this Tuesday as the Miami Dolphins have a talented roster that has been performing this preseason. There could be some surprise cuts by the Dolphins and some surprising keeps, but this week’s game against the Bucs will loom large in the coaching staff’s decisions.