The million-dollar question of this offseason and training camp is when Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb will return to action. I think in the case of Chubb, we kinda know due to the nature of his injury, and when it happened, it may not be until October or November. With Phillips, though, it’s not as clear.

While Chubb is doing rehab work out of the public eye and away from fans and reporters where it cannot be filmed, Phillips has taken a different approach. Releasing videos of him rehabbing, running, and doing work on the side during open training camp practices.

There have been rumors and rumblings that Phillips aims to return in time to play Week 1 of the regular season. While some feel that he is too optimistic about that goal; apparently, those close to Phillips are saying that is his goal and what he is shooting for.

If that is the goal, and if there is any chance of Phillips playing Week 1 vs. Jacksonville in roughly 28 days, I think he will need to be removed from the PUP list either this week or very early next week for that goal to become a reality.

It would be naive to think that Phillips will stay on the PUP list until the last week of August or very early September, not get any “real” work this training camp, run drills during practices, not practice with his new teammates, and just show up Week 1 and play.

I think it will take a slow and steady “ramp up” process over a few weeks to get Phillips “game ready” when the coaches and trainers feel he is close to returning. If Phillips will play Week 1 vs. Jacksonville, the “ramp-up” process probably has to start either this week or, at the latest, early next week after the second preseason game.

So, could we see some big Jaelan Phillips news this week drop?

Possibly.

Hopefully!

The Dolphins week practice is Monday through Thursday, with Thursday being a joint practice with Washington. They are off Friday and then play at Hard Rock Stadium vs Washington on Saturday evening. I wouldn’t expect Phillips to be in a joint practice against another team, but could he be removed from PUP and practice on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday? Possible

On the flip side, if we get no news about Jaelan Phillips this week or early next week and he remains on the PUP list throughout all three preseason games, then I think Dolphins’ fans have to re-set their expectations for when Phillips will return. It may be a safe bet then that he starts the year on the PUP list, meaning he will miss the season’s first four games.

One thing I know for sure is that on the field, Jaelan Phillips plays like Superman and is an elite player at his position. And I am not betting against Superman and when he will be ready to return. If he is hoping to return Week 1 vs Jacksonville, let’s hope Superman achieves his goal and is on the field come the kickoff of the regular season.