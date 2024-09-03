The Miami Dolphins reached the playoffs for the second straight year last season but just like 12 months earlier, they were beaten in the Wild Card Round, going down 7-26 to the eventual winners, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Preparations are well underway for the latest campaign, and here are three reasons to be optimistic about what the Dolphins can achieve.

Tua Tagovailoa Comes into it on the Back of Career-Best Year

Former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa had the best year of his NFL career in 2023. He was the NFL’s passing yards leader, recording 4,624 yards. It was enough to see him named in the Pro Bowl team.

Miami’s franchise QB can take another step forward next season. With the dual-threat QB at his best, the Dolphins are +2000 in the NFL betting to win the Super Bowl.

Back at it with the boys 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/f9kWHB8y6G — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 24, 2024



The first aim for the Dolphins is to win the division. They are +210 in the sports betting to be crowned the AFC East champions. If Tagovailoa improves on his numbers from 2023, Miami will have an excellent chance of finishing ahead of the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

Defense Has Improved

The Dolphins had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2023, scoring 496 points from their 17 regular season games. Unfortunately, on the other side of the ball, the defense was one of the lowest-ranked in the league in many of the stats.

Miami has improved its defense in the offseason. Experienced defensive lineman Calais Campbell joins as a free agent from the Atlanta Falcons. Former Super Bowl winner Kendall Fuller has arrived at the Florida-based franchise from the Washington Commanders, while New Orleans safety Marcus Maye has been added to the roster.

The 2024 NFL Draft was also used to bring some of the best defensive players in college football to Miami. The Dolphins used their first-round pick on an outside linebacker, while their fifth and sixth-round picks were both defensive players.



Good Opportunity to Get Off to a Fast Start

The Dolphins’ schedule in 2024 gets tougher as the season progresses. They start with back-to-back home matches against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills respectively. Miami then has road trips to the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in the opening six weeks. All four of those matches are winnable.

Mike McDaniel’s team has a great chance to get off to a fast start and lead the AFC standings at the midway point. Things will get tougher in the final weeks of the regular season, but if the Dolphins have a strong record by that point, there will be less pressure on those games.

Final from Miami — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 10, 2024



There were a lot of positives to take from the early preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins prevailed 20-13 in that match at the Hard Rock Stadium. Tanner Connor was the leading receiver for the hosts, recording 70 receiving yards. That victory showcases the depth of the roster this year.

Hopefully, Miami will be involved in the Super Bowl in 2025. The game takes place on Sunday, February 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana.