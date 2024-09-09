Dolphins Edge Jaguars in Dramatic Week 1 Win

The Miami Dolphins didn’t play a perfect game on Sunday, but they walked away with a 20-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a dramatic finish. The game epitomized the idea of “A Tale of Two Halves,” with a sluggish first half giving way to a rejuvenated second half, capped off by Jason Sanders’ 52-yard field goal as time expired.

First-Half Struggles: Dolphins’ Early Deficit

The Dolphins’ first half was a showcase of missed opportunities and uncharacteristic mistakes. Jacksonville struck first with a 96-yard drive, capped by a Travis Etienne touchdown. Trevor Lawrence followed up with a beautiful pass to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. in the second quarter, giving the Jaguars a 14-0 lead. Miami was able to get a touchdown before the half in a well-executed drive that was finished by an Achane rushing touchdown.

Jacksonville took advantage of Miami’s struggles and extended their lead to 17-7 at halftime with a 53-yard field goal from Cam Little. The Dolphins went into the locker room needing a spark to climb back into the game. Miami was ultimately terrible in the first half, but hey, that’s why there are two.

Second-Half Turnaround: Key Plays Spark Dolphins’ Comeback

Miami’s fortunes began to change in the second half. On Jacksonville’s opening drive of the third quarter, safety Jevon Holland forced a critical fumble at the goal line, stripping Etienne and allowing the Dolphins to recover in the end zone. This was the turning point that Miami desperately needed. On the next play, Tua found Tyreek Hill for an electrifying 80-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit and shifting momentum. Hill’s incredible catch-and-run became the longest touchdown reception of his career and woke up Hard Rock Stadium. Hill followed his touchdown up with a handcuff celebration with Jaylen Waddle, imitating his pregame detainment.

Tagovailoa’s calm leadership became evident as he orchestrated a methodical comeback. He finished the game with 338 passing yards, including the critical touchdown to Hill, and posted a quarterback rating of 101.0. Waddle and Hill combined for over 100 yards each, becoming the seventh duo in NFL history to hit that milestone in the same game for the seventh time.

Late-Game Heroics: Sanders’ Clutch Performance

Once again, Jason Sanders gave us a taste of his love-hate relationship missing on a key 42-yard field goal after a clutch fourth-down stop. Sanders then hit the game-tying field goal in the fourth to tie the game at 17. Miami’s defense later forced a crucial three-and-out, setting up a final Dolphins drive. Jeff Wilson Jr.’s timely runs and Tagovailoa’s precision passing moved the ball downfield, setting the stage for Sanders’ game-winning kick. The 52-yard field goal, the longest game-winner of his career, marked Sanders’ sixth career game-winning field goal and further solidified his reputation as one of the NFL’s best clutch kickers.

Defensive Resilience: Key Stops Secure Victory

Under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Miami’s defense was key in the victory. The defense put up a second-half shutout and held the Jaguars to 2-10 on third down. The unit held Trevor Lawrence to just 162 yards passing and sacked him three times. Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips provided pivotal back-to-back sacks in the fourth quarter, and linebacker David Long Jr. led the team with eight tackles. Holland’s forced fumble was a game-saving play, and the Dolphins’ secondary contained Jacksonville’s top receiving threats, limiting Christian Kirk to just one catch.

Not Perfect, But Promising

The Dolphins may not have played a perfect game, but their ability to adjust and fight back in the second half demonstrates their resilience. Miami won this game by utilizing all three phases of the game. With standout performances from Tagovailoa, Hill, Holland, and Sanders, Miami starts the season with a hard-fought win. Mike McDaniel’s squad remains undefeated in Week 1 openers under his leadership, now 3-0, and looks poised to build on this momentum heading into the next week. McDaniel still has work today, specifically in the run game, and with his offensive line, if Miami can improve in those phases, it could be a really fun season.

It was a tale of two halves, and the Dolphins ensured their second act stole the show.