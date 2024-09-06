Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Aaron Brewer will start Sunday at center for the Miami Dolphins and Liam Eichenberg will be the starting right guard.

Brewer confirmed earlier this week that he broke his hand in August and had surgery on it. He has since rehabbed the injury and is healthy enough to play this Sunday vs. Jacksonville.

Brewer will be 27 in October and was undrafted in 2020 by the Titans. He has started 40 of 58 games over the last four years, including starting all 17 games the past two seasons for the Titans. He has played both guard and center and in 2023, he was the starting center for the Titans.

In 2022 he started 17 games at left guard, last season he started 17 games at center. He gave up 6 sacks and 34 pressures. He also was called for five penalties. He is known as a very good run blocker, and is weak in his pass blocking. But he has great mobility and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage.

Eichenberg is entering a contract year and and was a 2021 draft pick by the Miami Dolphins. He had said this offseason his preference was to settle into one position (right guard being his preference) and not have to bounce around and play multiple positions like he has had to do the previous 3 seasons.